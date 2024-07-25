Major Fire Destroys Broadway Theater in Kypseli, Athens

A fire broke out in the basement of the Broadway Theater in Kypseli.

32 firefighters and eight vehicles battled the blaze.

At least ten people were safely evacuated.

Agios Meletiou Street was temporarily closed.

A major fire ravaged the Broadway Theater in Kypseli, Athens, early Thursday morning. The blaze began in the historic theatre’s basement, nestled within an arcade on Agios Meletiou Street.

Quick Action to Save Lives

Upon noticing thick smoke billowing from the theatre’s portico, residents alerted the Fire Department. Initial responders included 20 firefighters with five vehicles. They soon realized the intensity of the fire required additional support. The total response involved 32 firefighters and eight fire trucks, one equipped with a ladder.

Firefighters used ladders to reach balconies, mezzanines, and the first floor to evacuate at least ten people from the building above the theatre. Their swift and coordinated efforts ensured no casualties occurred.

Traffic Disruption and Emergency Measures

In response to the emergency, the police closed off Agios Meletiou Street from Patision to September 3rd. This allowed easier access for emergency vehicles and ensured public safety during firefighting operations.