Ryanair Announces New 60-Minute Bag Drop Rule

The Change: Bag drop and airport check-in will close 60 minutes before departure (up from 40 minutes).

Bag drop and airport check-in will close before departure (up from 40 minutes). Effective Date: November 10, 2026.

November 10, 2026. Who is Affected: The 20% of passengers traveling with checked luggage.

The 20% of passengers traveling with checked luggage. The Push: A massive shift toward self-service kiosks and digital-only processing.

“We are also installing self-service kiosks at over 95% of Ryanair airports before October. This means a quicker bag-drop service, less queuing at airport desks, and an even more punctual service for the 20% of our customers who still wish to check-in a bag, while the 80% (who don’t check-in a bag) will be unaffected by this small 20 minute change, as they will continue to check-in online before they arrive at the departure airport and they go straight through airport security to their departure gate,” said Dara Brady, Ryanair CMO.

The End of the 40-Minute Sprint

For the seasoned traveler, the “40-minute rule” was a known quantity—a tight but manageable window for dropping a suitcase before heading to security. However, starting November 10, 2026, Ryanair is moving the goalposts. The Irish low-cost giant has announced that all airport check-in and bag drop desks will close 1 hour before each flight departs.

The company frames this as a “stress-relief” measure, citing increased pressure on airport security and passport control. By forcing passengers to check their bags earlier, Ryanair hopes to clear the bottlenecks that cause missed flights, even if it means more time spent in the terminal.

New Deadline Comparison

Service Old Policy (Pre-Nov 2026) New Policy (Post-Nov 10, 2026) Bag Drop / Check-in Closes 40 mins before Closes 60 mins before Self-Service Kiosks Limited availability 95% of airports Hand Luggage Only No change (Online) No change (Online)

A 20% Tax on Time

While Ryanair points out that 80% of its passengers travel with only cabin bags and won’t be affected, the remaining 20%—mostly families and long-term vacationers—will bear the brunt of this change. If you arrive at the counter 59 minutes before your flight, the system will effectively lock you out. The message from Dublin is clear: the responsibility for navigating airport delays now sits squarely on the traveler’s shoulders.

Survival Guide for the New Policy

For those flying in or out of Crete or any of Ryanair’s Greek hubs, the margin for error has just disappeared. To avoid a costly “Gate Refresh” fee or a missed flight, the new protocol is:

Arrival: Be at the airport at least 2 hours before departure if you have a bag. Digital First: Use the app for everything—boarding passes and tag printing. The 60-Minute Hard Stop: Treat the one-hour mark as your final boarding time, not your arrival time.

The Rise of the Machines

This policy shift isn’t happening in a vacuum. It is paired with a massive technological overhaul. By October 2026, Ryanair expects 95% of its network to be equipped with self-service kiosks. These “Auto-Bag Drop” stations are designed to allow passengers to:

Check in luggage independently.

Print their own bag tags.

Link their luggage directly to the Ryanair app.

While this may reduce lines at traditional counters, it continues the industry trend of “prosumerism,” in which the traveler performs tasks once handled by airline staff.