Ryanair Closes Thessaloniki Base and Suspends Winter Flights to Heraklion and Chania

Ryanair will close its Thessaloniki base and suspend winter operations in Heraklion and Chania for the 2026 season.

The move results in a loss of 700,000 passenger seats (-45%) and the cancellation of 12 key routes.

The airline blames “uncompetitive” charges by Fraport Greece and Athens Airport, claiming they failed to pass government tax cuts to passengers.

Three aircraft worth $300 million will be relocated from Thessaloniki to more “competitive” markets like Albania, Italy, and Sweden.

Ryanair has announced a sweeping retreat from the Greek market for the winter of 2026. The budget carrier is pulling its three-aircraft fleet from Thessaloniki and effectively turning off the lights at its Cretan hubs during the low season.

At the heart of the withdrawal is a bitter disagreement over airport fees. Ryanair contends that while the Greek government correctly slashed the Airport Development Fee (ADF) from €12 to €3, the benefits never reached the travelers. Instead, the airline accuses Fraport Greece—the “German-managed monopoly” overseeing regional hubs—of pocketing the difference while hiking its own charges by more than 66% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Athens International Airport is similarly accused of planned fee increases that make winter operations untenable.

A Blow to Year-Round Tourism

The impact on connectivity is stark. Thessaloniki stands to lose 60% of its winter capacity, a devastating blow, given that Ryanair provided 90% of the city’s international low-cost seats last year. For Crete, the suspension of winter bases in Chania and Heraklion truncates the island’s efforts to establish itself as a year-round destination, leaving local businesses to face a much leaner low season.

The Albania Alternative

Ryanair’s strategy is clear: the aircraft currently serving Greece will follow the path of least resistance—and lowest cost. Markets like Albania, Sweden, and regional Italy, which have mirrored government tax cuts with lower airport fees, are the primary beneficiaries of the Greek exit.

The Lost Routes & Data

Capacity Loss: 700,000 seats (-45% YoY).

700,000 seats (-45% YoY). Aircraft Relocated: 3 units ($300 million investment).

3 units ($300 million investment). Routes Cut from Thessaloniki: Berlin, Chania, Frankfurt-Hahn, Gothenburg, Heraklion, Niederrhein, Poznań, Stockholm, Venice-Treviso, and Zagreb.

Berlin, Chania, Frankfurt-Hahn, Gothenburg, Heraklion, Niederrhein, Poznań, Stockholm, Venice-Treviso, and Zagreb. Routes Cut from Athens/Crete: Athens to Milan-Bergamo; Chania to Paphos.

Athens to Milan-Bergamo; Chania to Paphos. Closed Bases: Thessaloniki, Chania, and Heraklion (Winter 2026).