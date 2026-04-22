The most anticipated chapter of Aegean’s expansion—the jump to the Indian subcontinent—has a firm horizon. While hardware delays (specifically the delivery of the specialized Airbus A321LR fleet) have pushed the start date to 2027, the strategy remains unchanged.

These “Extra Long Range” jets, which begin arriving in early 2027, will allow Aegean to fly up to eight hours, reaching New Delhi and Mumbai. By 2027, the airline expects to have five of these LR variants in its 39-strong A321 fleet, marking a permanent shift from a regional carrier to a player on the transcontinental stage. But then there’s the issue of rising fuel costs.

Rising jet fuel costs are expected to cost Aegean an extra €90–€110 million in 2026.

T icket prices have already been adjusted by 7–8% to offset energy costs.

icket prices have already been adjusted by 7–8% to offset energy costs. Despite the crisis, expansion continues with new flights to Casablanca, Rotterdam, and Paphos launching this year.

launching this year. Direct flights to Mumbai and New Delhi are officially slated for 2027, powered by new long-range aircraft.

Speaking at the General Assembly, Chairman Eftychios Vassilakis described the additional €110 million in projected fuel costs as “staggering.” While the airline’s hedging strategy has protected 60% of its needs, the remaining exposure to the volatile energy market is forcing a recalibration of the company’s near-term flight path.

To absorb a portion of the surge—which has seen jet fuel prices nearly double in some markets—Aegean has implemented fare adjustments of 7–8%. However, for the 3.6 million passengers who booked earlier in the year or those holding an AEGEAN Pass, prices remain locked. The airline is walking a tightrope: trying to recoup costs without dampening the 4% growth in passenger traffic seen in the first quarter of 2026.