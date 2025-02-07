Crete Goes Horta Foraging to Celebrate Its Wild Edible Greens

A foraging program in Crete celebrates the heritage of wild edible greens.

Hosted by the Region of Crete and local communities in Chania.

Hundreds of wild green species feature in Cretan gastronomy, dating back 2,500 years.

Workshops include hands-on foraging, cooking tips, and local insights.

Runs from February through April 2025 across multiple villages.

Guided by cultural experts and local organizations.

A Rich Heritage Rooted in Wild Greens

Crete treasures its deep connection with wild edible greens, or horta, boasting one of the broadest biodiversities worldwide. With over 120 species thriving across its dynamic landscapes—from rugged mountains to breezy coastlines—these greens form the soul of Cretan cuisine. This tradition stands out because horta isn’t tucked away as mere side dishes. Instead, they’re the heroes of satisfying, full-flavoured meals—a historical practice integral to the island’s diet for over 2,500 years.

Paying homage to this heritage, the Region of Crete, in collaboration with local associations, spearheads the initiative “Let’s Go Foraging…” across Chania’s communities. This grassroots program dives into horta foraging practices, offering hands-on sessions led by regional experts to revive and preserve this sustainable tradition. The effort forms part of “Crete: European Region of Gastronomy 2026,” emphasizing a blend of history, environmental respect, and contemporary culinary trends.

A Unique Foraging Adventure Awaits

Foraging events, running from February through April 2025, span 14 vibrant locations across Chania. Welcoming participants of all backgrounds, these guided experiences are more than learning to pick greens—they’re cultural exchanges. Here’s what to expect:

Sustainable Foraging Knowledge: Learn to identify greens safely and responsibly in their natural habitat. Local guides share expertise in recognizing edible varieties while respecting the environment’s delicate balance.

Cultural Immersion: Villages bring their unique flavour to each event. Local stories, methods, and green-inspired traditions are shared, enriching each visit.

Networking Across Villages: Participants encounter people from other areas, exploring how names, recipes, and practices differ across the island.

Practice Makes Perfect: Frequent attendees can join as many sessions as they wish, deepening education with repeat visits.

Cooking Inspiration: After foraging, many events end with insights on how these greens transform into hearty dishes.

Event Highlights

February : Kickstart the adventure with meetups in Kefalas, Syrili, and Kissamos. Villages like Kefali and Ghalouvas will immerse visitors in hands-on foraging with local experts.

: Kickstart the adventure with meetups in Kefalas, Syrili, and Kissamos. Villages like Kefali and Ghalouvas will immerse visitors in hands-on foraging with local experts. March : Dive deeper into traditions in cultural hubs like Kalikratis, Platanos, and the historic Vrises. Every location brings its distinctive vibe.

: Dive deeper into traditions in cultural hubs like Kalikratis, Platanos, and the historic Vrises. Every location brings its distinctive vibe. Late March – April: The celebrations extend to explore untapped areas from Therisso’s mountains to Akrotiri’s coast. Expect unbeatable views and rare insights into locals’ lives.

Each community puts its unique spin on the program, ensuring no two days feel alike. With plenty of stories, smiles, and maybe a little mud, participants leave with a newfound respect for Crete’s humble greens and their role in sustaining a resilient food culture.

The Events Calendar

Here’s a glance at some key dates to mark down:

February 8: Kefalas Hosted by the Kefalas Beautification Association. Meeting Point: Kefalas Square. Time: 11:00 AM. Contact Person: Stamatis Karabinakis, Tel.: 6974966345.

Hosted by the Kefalas Beautification Association. Kefalas Square. 11:00 AM. Stamatis Karabinakis, Tel.: 6974966345. February 16: Syrili Organized by the Cultural Association of Syrili-Metochiko-Elliniko “Saint John the Theologian”. Meeting Point: Old Olive Oil Factory, Elliniko Syrili. Time: 11:00 AM. Contact Person: Nektaria Mavromataki, Tel.: 6946449564.

Organized by the Cultural Association of Syrili-Metochiko-Elliniko “Saint John the Theologian”. Old Olive Oil Factory, Elliniko Syrili. 11:00 AM. Nektaria Mavromataki, Tel.: 6946449564. February 22: Galouvas, Lousakion Led by KOINSEP “Endochora”. Meeting Point: Kissamos, Eleftherios Venizelos Square (National Bank). Time: 11:00 AM. Contact Person: Maria Malandraki, Tel.: 6936995104.

Led by KOINSEP “Endochora”. Kissamos, Eleftherios Venizelos Square (National Bank). 11:00 AM. Maria Malandraki, Tel.: 6936995104. February 23: Kefali, Kissamos Presented by the Cultural Association of Kefali Community. Meeting Point: Kefali Square. Time: 11:00 AM. Contact Person: Giannis Frytakis, Tel.: 6989400988.

Presented by the Cultural Association of Kefali Community. Kefali Square. 11:00 AM. Giannis Frytakis, Tel.: 6989400988. March 8-9: Vryses, Kydonia, In partnership with the Vryses Cultural Association “Pergamos”. Meeting Point: Vryses Kydonia Square. Time: 11:00 AM. Contact Person: Stella Kaliontzaki, Tel.: 6976187606.

In partnership with the Vryses Cultural Association “Pergamos”. Vryses Kydonia Square. 11:00 AM. Stella Kaliontzaki, Tel.: 6976187606. March 15: Kallikratis, Sfakia , Hosted by the “Manousos Kallikratis” Cultural Beautification Association. Meeting Point: Kallikratis Square. Time: 11:00 AM. Contact Person: Vardis Gyparakis, Tel.: 6980036461.

, Hosted by the “Manousos Kallikratis” Cultural Beautification Association. Kallikratis Square. 11:00 AM. Vardis Gyparakis, Tel.: 6980036461. March 16: Polyrrinia Run by the Polyrrinia Cultural Association. Meeting Point: Old Polyrrinia School Building. Time: 11:00 AM. Contact Person: Maria Kampouraki, Tel.: 6973739180.

Run by the Polyrrinia Cultural Association. Old Polyrrinia School Building. 11:00 AM. Maria Kampouraki, Tel.: 6973739180. March 22: Platanos, Kissamos Organized by the Platanos Creative Beautification Association “Unity”. Meeting Point: Platanos Rural Cooperative. Time: 11:00 AM. Contacts: Kyriaki Marathaki (Tel.: 6942802065) & Fani Marathaki (Tel.: 6948084386).

Organized by the Platanos Creative Beautification Association “Unity”. Platanos Rural Cooperative. 11:00 AM. Kyriaki Marathaki (Tel.: 6942802065) & Fani Marathaki (Tel.: 6948084386). March 23: Skafi Presented by the Skafi Cultural Association – Argastiri-Tzagkariako “Ta Skafidakia”. Meeting Point: Skafi Fallen Heroes Memorial. Time: 11:00 AM. Contact Person: Christos Malandrakis, Tel.: 6983517442.

Presented by the Skafi Cultural Association – Argastiri-Tzagkariako “Ta Skafidakia”. Skafi Fallen Heroes Memorial. 11:00 AM. Christos Malandrakis, Tel.: 6983517442. March 29: Paidohori-Fres-Tzitzifes Represented by: Paidohori, Neohori, and Agii Pantes Cultural Association (Contact: Manolis Petakakis, Tel.: 6985657133). Fres Cultural Association “Two Rocks Virgin” (Contact: Andreas Stylianakis, Tel.: 6980392183). Tzitzifes Cultural Association “Christos of the Spring” (Contact: Stavroula Koudouraki, Tel.: 6979327292). Meeting Point: Agii Pantes Square. Time: 11:00 AM.

Represented by: March 30: Karanou Led by the “Riza” Karanou Educational Association. Meeting Point: Former Karanou School at the Square. Time: 11:00 AM. Contact Person: Fotini Boraki, Tel.: 6974788912.

Led by the “Riza” Karanou Educational Association. Former Karanou School at the Square. 11:00 AM. Fotini Boraki, Tel.: 6974788912. April 5: Therisso Organized by the Therisso Cultural Association “1905 Revolution”. Meeting Point: Therisso Cultural Association Premises. Time: 11:00 AM. Contact Person: Sofia Fytouraki, Tel.: 6985569992.

Organized by the Therisso Cultural Association “1905 Revolution”. Therisso Cultural Association Premises. 11:00 AM. Sofia Fytouraki, Tel.: 6985569992. April 6: Kathiana, Akrotiri Hosted by the Kathiana Cultural Association “Peace”. Meeting Point: Kathiana Square, Cultural Center. Time: 11:00 AM. Contacts: Vangelis Andreadakis (Tel.: 6945953633) & Anna Petraki (Tel.: 6932774188).

Hosted by the Kathiana Cultural Association “Peace”. Kathiana Square, Cultural Center. 11:00 AM. Vangelis Andreadakis (Tel.: 6945953633) & Anna Petraki (Tel.: 6932774188). April 26-27: Spilia, Glossa, Mothiana Featured by: Spilia Cultural Association “Unity” (Contact: Christina Kanitsaki, Tel.: 6946278019). Glossa Cultural Beautification Association (Contact: Antonia Pantelidi, Tel.: 6978330718). Mothiana-Skafiotou Cultural Association “Renaissance” (Contact: Dimitra Nikitopoulou, Tel.: 6978389208). Meeting Point: To be announced. Time: 11:00 AM.

Featured by:

Locations vary, so always confirm details with event contacts beforehand.

