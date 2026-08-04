Somewhere between overcrowded ferries, illegal parking, and the annual Olympic event known as “finding a sunbed,” Greece’s authorities found time to tackle one of summer’s gravest threats.

Loud music.

Over the weekend, police arrested 16 bar and club managers across several Greek islands for allegedly exceeding the legal noise limits during inspections carried out as part of the country’s summer enforcement campaign.

Rhodes led the chart with five arrests, followed by Zakynthos with four. Managers were also detained on Lefkada, Mykonos, Syros, Tinos, Naxos, and Kos.

According to police, the inspections are intended to protect residents’ quality of life and maintain a safe and orderly environment throughout the busy tourist season.

Fair enough.

Because nothing says “peaceful Mediterranean holiday” quite like hearing, “Sir, you’re under arrest for playing ABBA at 93 decibels.”

The issue itself is hardly new. Every summer, Greek island communities find themselves caught between two competing economies. Visitors arrive expecting lively nightlife that lasts until sunrise, while permanent residents would sometimes like to sleep before October.

The result is a seasonal balancing act that inevitably ends with someone measuring decibels, someone arguing about permits, and someone insisting that “the music wasn’t even that loud.”

This year’s inspections suggest authorities intend to keep a closer watch on venues throughout the summer.

Whether that means quieter nights or simply DJs learning to flirt with the legal noise limit remains to be seen.