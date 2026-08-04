Chilean Hiker Falls to Death in Greek Ravine Near Albanian Border

A 20-year-old hiker from Chile has died after falling into a ravine while crossing on foot from Albania into Greece, authorities in northwestern Greece have confirmed.

The accident occurred near the border village of Mavromati, where the young traveler was hiking with a 22-year-old companion. According to police, the pair had been walking toward Greece when the victim reportedly slipped and fell into a steep ravine.

Firefighters and emergency responders were called to the scene and recovered the young man’s body after a difficult rescue operation.

According to local reports, the surviving hiker told rescuers that the two friends had chosen to travel on foot from Albania into Greece because they were running low on money and hoped to save on transportation costs.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal accident.

The tragedy is a reminder that even experienced walkers can face serious risks when crossing rugged mountain terrain, particularly in remote border regions where trails may be steep, uneven, and difficult to navigate.