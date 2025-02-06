Forme Musicali: Rising Greek Pianist Takes the Stage

A captivating piano recital showcasing diverse musical forms.

Rising star Konstantinos Katsoulis performs exceptional works by Bach, Beethoven, Grieg, and Kapustin.

Location: Concert Hall in Heraklion.

Affordable ticket prices starting at €8.

Music transcends time. But let’s be honest—sometimes it’s just lovely to sit back and let someone talented do the hard work. Enter Konstantinos Katsoulis, the young piano prodigy from Heraklion, who will show everyone that there’s more to life than staring at a smartphone.

The event is called Forme Musicali, and it’s about how composers start with the same old traditional structures and turn them into something fresh and magical. Think of it like baking—a basic recipe transformed into something unique, depending on who’s behind it.

What You’ll Hear:

This isn’t just a playlist slapped together to sound impressive; it’s a carefully chosen setlist that ticks all the boxes:

Bach’s Italian Concerto – Baroque vibes but with an energetic twist.

– Baroque vibes but with an energetic twist. Beethoven’s Les Adieux Sonata – A story of farewells, and no, it’s not as depressing as it sounds.

– A story of farewells, and no, it’s not as depressing as it sounds. Grieg’s Sonata – Lyrical, emotional, and with heavy “main-character energy.”

– Lyrical, emotional, and with heavy “main-character energy.” Kapustin’s Concert Études – Because why not throw in some jazz-influenced piano fireworks?

All this will be brought to life by Katsoulis, who’ll make you forget about your existential crisis for at least an hour.

Ticket Details You Need to Know

Because no one attends concerts without knowing the damage to their wallet:

General admission: €12 and €10 (cheaper than brunch).

Discounts (unemployed, disabled, large families, young people): €10 and €8.

You can grab tickets from:

Vikelia Municipal Library Bookshop – Don’t forget, they close early some days (ring them at 2813409247). ticketservices.gr – The stress-free, online option.

On-site at the Concert Hall – Old-school but works if you’re last-minute.

Head over to this link for tickets before someone else snags your spot. Unless you fancdoesn’t stuck at home with bad Wi-Fi.