Emergency Shelters for Cyclades Evacuees Open in Athens

Cyclades residents seek emergency shelters: over 11,000 people have already fled the islands.

Santorini is now in a state of emergency.

Athens is opening its children’s camps in Agios Andreas for temporary housing.

Facilities include warm accommodations, food, cleanliness, and security.

Over 60 people, including children, have already requested housing.

The initiative is a coordinated response with help from various municipal departments.

A Real Greek Tragedy, But with Warm Beds and Clean Sheets

It’s hard enough living on a postcard-perfect island; now add earthquakes. Cyclades residents have been forced to pack their bags and leave their homes because the ground can’t stop shaking. Enter the Municipality of Athens, which dusted off its children’s camps in Agios Andreas to offer safe shelter.

Starting Saturday, February 8, 2025, Cyclades evacuees can bunk down in these camps—think less summer fun and more emergency hideout, but hey, at least it’s warm. Mayor Haris Doukas didn’t hesitate: “We acted quickly to provide secure lodging and food to those affected by this ongoing crisis,” he stated.

What Makes This Different? Well, Not the Earthquakes

The camps aren’t exactly five-star resorts, but they cover what matters:

Safety First: A roof that doesn’t shake.

A roof that doesn’t shake. Warm Accommodations: Because nobody should quake and freeze.

Because nobody should quake and freeze. Meals Available: Thanks to the Athens Municipal Nursery.

Thanks to the Athens Municipal Nursery. Fresh Linens: Courtesy of the Reception and Solidarity Center who came armed with bedding.

Courtesy of the Reception and Solidarity Center who came armed with bedding. Round-the-Clock Assistance: Call (1595)—someone’s always awake.

Over 60 evacuees, including kids, have already signed up, finding some comfort amidst the chaos.

The magic behind this setup stems from an all-hands-on-deck effort. Departments like Solidarity Generations, Waste Management, the Summer Camps team, and even the Nursery worked together.

While Athens plays host, residents of these jerked-around islands hope the ground stops playing “let’s scare the locals.” Until then, at least there’s a safe place to wait things out.

Δήμος Αθηναίων: Ανοίγουν οι κατασκηνώσεις στον Άγιο Ανδρέα για φιλοξενία κατοίκων των Κυκλάδων