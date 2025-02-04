Dimitrios Papanikolaou: Crete Remains Safe from Santorini Earthquake Effect

Dimitrios Papanikolaou: Crete is not at risk from seismic activity in the Cyclades.

Crete remains unaffected by seismic events in the Cyclades, according to Dimitrios Papanikolaou, an esteemed geologist and professor at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Neakriti reported. Speaking on a regional television segment, he underscored that Crete’s geological makeup acts as a natural barrier against any potential hazards stemming from Cyclades earthquakes, including the possibility of tsunamis.

Even in the event of intensified activity in Santorini, the strongest earthquake expected to occur is capped at approximately 6.0 on the Richter scale. This limitation is largely due to the nature of fault lines in the area, which have distinct behaviours compared to other seismic zones.

Unpacking Seismic Trends in the Cyclades

Professor Papanikolaou elaborated on the current seismic activity centred in the Cyclades, especially around Santorini. He noted recent minor quakes—reaching magnitudes of up to 4.9 on the Richter scale—indicating a swift release of tectonic energy. This activity suggests that the phenomena may soon peak, culminating in either stabilization or one larger earthquake within the region.

Comparatively, the frequency and nature of quakes in Santorini resemble those observed during the seismic episodes at Arkalochori. However, the volcanic character of the Cyclades introduces unique dynamics absent in Crete’s geological profile, further minimizing potential impacts on the island.

Why Tourists Can Feel Secure in Crete

Unified in his assurance, Professor Papanikolaou emphasized that neither the Cyclades’ ongoing earthquake activity nor its associated risks threaten Crete. Historical data also indicates no direct links between similar events in the Cyclades and the large-scale seismic occurrences that significantly impacted Crete in the past.

The expert also dismissed concerns about tsunami risks—conditions in the Cyclades would not trigger such an event that could affect Crete. This scientific assurance, built on years of accumulated data and regional geological studies, provides a solid basis for locals and visitors to feel at ease on the island.

For travellers, Crete continues to be a destination of safety and stability, offering peace of mind alongside its rich cultural and natural treasures.