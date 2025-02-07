Viking Star Changes Course from Tremor-Prone Santorini to Crete

Rattled by ongoing seismic activity, Santorini remains in a state of emergency.

Cruise ship Viking Star skips the island and heads to Chania.

Two February cruises rescheduled due to safety concerns.

Earthquake prevention measures disrupt multiple local ports.

Crete remains unaffected by Cyclade’s quakes and is open to travellers.

Tourism sectors brace for possible Easter downturn.

Santorini’s reputation as a bustling tourist hotspot took a hit—literally. Earthquakes have thrown a wrench in the island’s early cruise season, forcing the Viking Star, the year’s first cruise ship, to skip the iconic caldera and sail to Chania, Crete, instead. Set to dock on February 10, this diversion serves as a reminder that when Mother Nature speaks, travel plans crumble.

With only two cruises initially planned for this February (both by, you guessed it, Viking Star), the abrupt change leaves many wondering what’s next for Santorini’s economy. With ten cruise ships expected, March shows a glimmer of hope, but it’s shaky optimism with seismic uncertainty looming.

Ports Closed, Plans Derailed

A 4.8-magnitude quake struck Friday at 9:16 a.m., following several smaller tremors.

Epicentres ranged from waters south of Santorini to areas near Amorgos.

Depths varied from 5 to 13 kilometres below the surface.

Activity continued with aftershocks over 3.0 magnitude throughout the day.

Friday morning woke up with more tremors, rattling nerves across the islands. At 9:16 a.m., a magnitude 4.8 quake struck 24 kilometres north of Anafi. With its shallow depth of just 5 kilometres, it was hard to ignore. This came shortly after a 4.2-magnitude shake at 9:11 a.m., which hit 23 kilometres south-southwest of Arkesini, digging down 10 kilometres under the sea.

The agitation began even earlier. At 7 a.m., a 4.1 quake made itself known 23 kilometres southwest of Arkesini, Amorgos. The depth? A notable 10.5 kilometres. Throw in a few more shakes—say, five tremors above 3.0 magnitude—and you’ve got a very disoriented region by mid-morning. One of these follow-ups nearly grazed a 4.0, with a 3.9 jolt at 25 kilometres southwest of Arkesini, echoing 8.3 kilometres below the seabed.

What’s stirring the waters? Several small ports on Santorini, including Ammoudi and Armeni, are now semi-permanently shut down as a precaution against landslides. And without safe access points for passengers, bringing tourism back in full swing means crafting more logistical headache-inducing solutions.

The Athinios port remains operational for now, but every disrupted tender and ferry service piles onto Santorini’s swelling to-do list. A new port development in Monolithos offers some hope for resilience, though let’s be real—it’s moving slower than a sea turtle on vacation.

Easter: Will It Be a Resurrection or a Ruin?

High hopes were pinned on Easter this year, with Orthodox and Catholic celebrations aligning (April 20) to bring festive crowds. However, this seismic drama doesn’t just threaten expensive cruise bookings—it could also bury Santorini’s Easter tourism dreams entirely. The same goes for Carnival and other March holidays, critical to local revenue.

Meanwhile, travellers eyeing the scenic Cyclades might reconsider after reading “rocks falling on heads” in the fine print. Fortunately, Crete, just a hop away, is modern, gorgeous, and notably not shaking like a maraca (yet, because this island, too, is prone to tremors quite often).

Takeaways:

The Viking Star made its getaway to Crete rather than risk docking at a tremor-prone hotspot.

Surreal caldera views are fun until safety takes centre stage.

Ongoing seismic events challenge Santorini’s tourism infrastructure and its entire visitor economy.

Crete, meanwhile, appears a sensible alternative for savvy tourists looking to avoid tectonic tantrums.

In the big picture, Santorini’s earthquakes have spotlighted more than geological instability. They’ve exposed the island’s underwhelming infrastructure and sluggish crisis management—a harsh reality check for one of the globe’s most overhyped destinations.

But at least Crete is there, thriving, blissfully unbothered, ready to step in with open arms and stable ground.