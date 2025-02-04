Larnaca – Venice Connection Launches May 2025

Cyprus Airways will launch a new seasonal route between Larnaca and Venice in May 2025.

Cyprus Airways has announced a seasonal flight service connecting Larnaca to the enchanting city of Venice. The route will kick off on May 30, 2025, and remain active until September 29, 2025. Operating twice a week on Mondays and Fridays, it offers travellers a convenient gateway to one of Europe’s cultural gems. Whether for a weekend escape or a longer trip, the schedule makes curated vacations more accessible.

Why Venice? Both Larnaca and Venice boast vibrant histories tied to seafaring and trade. The cities share a treasure trove of historical architecture, lively traditions, and narratives steeped in maritime lore. With this addition, passengers can enjoy a seamless journey from one coastal beauty to another. Once in Venice, visitors can explore iconic waterways, indulge in bites of authentic cicchetti, and absorb the city’s romantic allure.

Easy Escapes Made Better

Flights on Mondays and Fridays make this service ideal for short getaways or immersive cultural expeditions. Venice isn’t just another destination to tick off your list; it’s a chance to explore a place where every corner tells a story. The airline has positioned this route to blend convenience and comfort, with Cyprus Airways’ signature hospitality wrapping it all together.

While introducing the Larnaca – Venice connection, Cyprus Airways enhances its growing summer destination portfolio for 2025. Travellers can also choose from iconic European cities like Paris, Milan, and Barcelona or enjoy Greece’s famous islands—Rhodes, Santorini, and Skiathos, among others. The airline further links the region to the Middle East with direct flights to Dubai, Beirut, and Tel Aviv, ensuring there’s something for everyone.