Olga Kefalogianni Talks Boosting Greek-French Tourism Ties

Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni visited Paris for key media interviews.

She highlighted France’s importance to Greek tourism revenue and growth.

Kefalogianni announced record-breaking 2024 projections of 2 million French visitors.

Discussed plans for extending travel seasons and new tourism offerings.

Elaborated on laws aimed at sustainability, short rentals, and marina operations.

Answered questions about targeting markets like India and managing cruise ship traffic.

Pledged improved infrastructure and heightened safety for a better visitor experience.

On her visit to Paris, Greek Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni made waves with her discussions on Greece’s booming tourism industry. During interviews with prominent French media outlets such as Le Figaro, LaQuotidienne.fr, and L’Echo Touristique, she outlined what lies ahead for Greek tourism.

French Visitors Take the Spotlight

The Minister emphasized how vital French tourists are, calling France one of Greece’s key markets. She revealed that Greece saw record-breaking numbers in 2024 in terms of both arrivals and revenue. According to Bank of Greece analytics, last year marked the first time French tourist numbers hit 2 million.

Kefalogianni also showcased Greece’s plans to ensure these visitors experience more than just sun and sea. A big part of the strategy includes diversifying destinations across the country, with lesser-known regions and niche forms of tourism playing a significant role in expanding the tourist season beyond the summer months.

Policy Changes to Improve Tourism

Kefalogianni described recent legislative changes designed to modernize the tourism experience, explaining new regulations for short-term rental properties and a fresh environmental grading system for accommodations. She also detailed the government’s framework for further upgrading marinas to support sustainable tourism.

Another pressing issue was managing overcrowding at iconic spots like Santorini and Mykonos. A system for managing harbour traffic and arrival slots is in the works, which aims to reduce congestion caused by cruise ships.

When asked about attracting visitors from other parts of the world, the Minister turned the spotlight on markets like India, China, and Saudi Arabia. Diversifying the traveller base is part of Greece’s long-term strategy to stay competitive globally.

Is Greece’s Tourism Going Greener?

According to Kefalogianni, the future of Greek tourism is about balance. In discussions, she shed light on government initiatives focusing on sustainable development. Four regions in Greece will soon receive government funding to act as pilot areas for sustainability upgrades. The approach includes everything—reducing food waste at hotels, promoting local businesses, and modernizing ski resorts to attract off-season tourists.

The minister also noted efforts to modernize marine-based travel options, introducing snorkelling, windsurfing, yachting, and underwater exploration in marketing efforts. Athens and Thessaloniki, often overshadowed by island destinations, are also positioned year-round for city-break potential.

At the same time, she reassured French journalists that Greece is addressing pressing issues like overcrowding at popular stops such as Santorini—for example, through systems like berth allocation for cruise ships to relieve congestion and manage peak hours more effectively.

Mykonos in the Spotlight

While the broader message was positive, Kefalogianni did not shy away from discussing challenges. Mykonos, a once-unquestionable luxury haven, has been plagued by reports of inflated prices—leading to tourist dissatisfaction. Growing concerns over crime have also cast a shadow over the island’s reputation. To address these issues, the government is taking action to keep costs under control while ensuring sites remain attractive to high-spending visitors.

Aiming Beyond Europe

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has made it clear: India is Greece’s next tourism frontier. Following a productive meeting with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both nations are exploring ways to increase tourism and economic ties. With India’s middle class booming, there’s strong potential for luxury and mid-range market growth.

As highlighted by Dimitris Fragakis, Secretary-General of the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO), the emphasis is on creating winter tourism demand while keeping Greek mainland destinations on visitors’ radar.

Quick Insights

Greece is rewriting its tourism playbook under Olga Kefalogianni’s leadership:

More Revenue: A 15% rise in tourism earnings recorded in 2023.

A 15% rise in tourism earnings recorded in 2023. Broader Seasons: Tour operators extended schedules on islands like Rhodes and Crete well into November.

Tour operators extended schedules on islands like Rhodes and Crete well into November. Accessibility Efforts: Expanding access to beaches and facilities for all demographics.

Expanding access to beaches and facilities for all demographics. Luxury on the Radar: Plans to attract high-end travellers while balancing costs for mid-range visitors.

Both local stakeholders and international partners are on board with this balanced but ambitious transformation agenda. From relaxed city getaways to green tourism strategies, the country is positioning itself as a leading Mediterranean destination and a global trailblazer.