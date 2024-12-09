Greece Drafts New Tourism Law with Airbnb and Green Hotel Regulations

The Greek Ministry of Tourism has introduced a draft law to modernize the nation’s tourism infrastructure. The proposal is open for public comment until December 19 and invites input from stakeholders via the official consultation platform. The ministry is encouraging tourism professionals and stakeholders to participate in refining this legislation through the public comment process.

A Sustainable Tourism Strategy

The draft legislation, titled “Establishment of Specifications for Short-Term Rental Properties, Environmental Classification of Accommodations, Simplification of Tourism Business Establishment Procedures, and Additional Provisions for Strengthening Tourism Infrastructure,” supports Greece’s broader sustainable tourism goals.

“The new regulations address contemporary challenges while safeguarding the competitiveness and resilience of Greek tourism, with a strong emphasis on respect for people and the environment,” stated the ministry.

Highlights of the Proposed Legislation

Establish a new framework for Airbnb and short-term rentals.

Create environmental performance classifications for hotels.

Simplify procedures for tourism, car rentals, and infrastructure projects.

Expanded the definition of spas to meet wellness demand.

Improved housing options for staff.

Seawater use is to be permitted in swimming pools.

Enhanced accessibility for individuals with disabilities.

Key Provisions for Short-Term Rentals

For the first time, Greece proposes a comprehensive framework to regulate platforms like Airbnb. The regulation prioritizes health, safety, and quality standards. It enables inspections by the Tourism Ministry and the Independent Public Revenue Authority (AADE).

Key requirements for short-term rental properties include:

Insurance for liability coverage: Mandatory civil liability insurance addresses damages or accidents.

Mandatory civil liability insurance addresses damages or accidents. Primary use standards: Properties must meet criteria such as natural lighting, ventilation, and air conditioning.

Properties must meet criteria such as natural lighting, ventilation, and air conditioning. Compliance oversight: A system for monitoring compliance will involve ministry services and AADE officials. Violations will result in fines and other penalties, paralleling those for licensed hotels.

Environmental Classification for Tourist Accommodations

The new law introduces a classification method for hotels that focuses on sustainability and environmental impact. This aspect, developed in partnership with the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels and the Technical Chamber of Greece, aims to:

Encourage eco-friendly practices within the tourism sector.

Contribute to Greece’s national and European climate goals.

It is hoped that the initiative will solidify Greece’s position in promoting environmentally conscious tourism.

Modernized Wellness Regulations

The definition of revitalization centers (spas) has been updated to reflect the growing demand for wellness services. Previously narrowly defined, the new framework embraces broader offerings to align with market needs.

Staff Housing Flexibility

Hotels may now rent staff housing facilities, originally outlined under Article 66 of Law 5121/2024, to other public sector workers. Eligible personnel include doctors, nurses, teachers, and seasonal firefighters.

Seawater Swimming Pool Use

The law contains a proposal to permit seawater pumping for swimming pools to tackle freshwater shortages in high-demand tourist areas. This measure aims to:

Conserve limited freshwater reserves.

Promote efficient water management during peak seasons.

Accessibility in Tourist Ports

The law simplifies the process of implementing accessibility improvements in tourist ports, aligning with the national strategy “A Greece with Everyone, for Everyone.”

Streamlined Procedures for Vehicle Rentals

New rules for establishing car, motorcycle, three-wheeled, and freight rental businesses will bring efficiency and simplification to the process. This reform aims to cut red tape and promote entrepreneurship.