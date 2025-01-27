Athens-Shanghai Twinning Agreement Signed by Mayors Haris Doukas and Zheng Gong

Athens Mayor Haris Doukas and Shanghai Mayor Zheng Gong sign a significant twinning agreement.

The ceremony was held on January 23, 2025, at Athens City Hall.

Paves the way for tourism, culture, business, education, and sustainability collaborations.

Builds on past agreements from 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2017.

Focuses on stronger ties between Greece and China on multiple levels.

A Historic Step for Athens and Shanghai

On January 23, 2025, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas hosted Shanghai Mayor Zheng Gong at Athens City Hall. The two leaders formalized a long-standing partnership during the event by signing a historic twinning agreement. This step marks yet another milestone in the evolving relationship between Greece and China. Their collaboration dates back to 2009, with past contracts paving the way for cooperative efforts in various fields.

The ceremony highlighted the importance of bridging geographical distances. Doukas emphasized shared cultural values and close economic ties by stating, “Only kilometres separate us,” while inviting Chinese tourists to experience Athens’ rich history and modern culture firsthand. Gong shared his sentiments, lauding previous accomplishments and expressing excitement for deepening ties between the two cities.

What’s Inside the Athens-Shanghai Twinning Agreement?

The Athens-Shanghai twinning sets an ambitious agenda moving forward. The agreement champions specific areas of collaboration aimed at creating long-term benefits for both cities. Essential points include:

Tourism: Promotion of sustainable tourism practices, knowledge exchange, and maintaining direct flights between Athens and Shanghai.

Promotion of sustainable tourism practices, knowledge exchange, and maintaining direct flights between Athens and Shanghai. Culture: Joint cultural events, from festivals to museum collaborations, to celebrate Greek and Chinese heritage.

Joint cultural events, from festivals to museum collaborations, to celebrate Greek and Chinese heritage. Business & Innovation: Facilitating trade partnerships and investments, supporting startups, and fostering innovative solutions.

Facilitating trade partnerships and investments, supporting startups, and fostering innovative solutions. Education: Language exchanges and collaborations between schools to strengthen mutual understanding.

Language exchanges and collaborations between schools to strengthen mutual understanding. Sports: Sharing expertise in hosting large events and managing sports facilities.

Sharing expertise in hosting large events and managing sports facilities. Urban Renewal: Improving urban infrastructure, mobility solutions, and initiatives that enhance citizens’ quality of life.

Improving urban infrastructure, mobility solutions, and initiatives that enhance citizens’ quality of life. Sustainability: Promoting green technology, combating climate change, and developing resilient urban strategies.

This pact builds on previous agreements that strengthened the two cities’ foundation. Examples include Athens’ participation in Shanghai’s ITB China Expo in 2024 and initiatives like cultural exchanges through the popular This is Athens festival.