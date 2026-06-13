Should Greece Court Korean Travelers With Santorini Showcase?

Greece wants more Korean travelers, and few would argue with the basic idea. Korean visitors are increasingly sophisticated, culturally curious, and well-suited to a country that offers far more than beaches and summer postcards. History, gastronomy, design, archaeology, island landscapes, walking routes, film locations, and deep cultural memory all make Greece a natural fit for South Korea’s expanding outbound travel market.

The question is not whether Koreans should be encouraged to visit Greece. Of course, they should. The question is why Santorini remains the country’s default calling card.

According to The Korea Times, the Greek Embassy and the Greek National Tourism Organisation in Korea recently hosted a tourism promotion event in Seoul under the theme “Greece: A 365 Day Destination.” The showcase highlighted Santorini and other iconic Greek destinations, with Greek Ambassador to Korea Loukas Tsokos emphasizing tourism as a bridge between cultures and economies. The event also included presentations from Athens International Airport and Santorini tourism officials, who presented the island not only as a scenic destination but as a place of deep historical importance.

That part is entirely defensible. Santorini is not merely sunsets, caldera hotels, whitewashed villages, and Instagram queues. The island has a remarkable historical and archaeological identity, from Akrotiri to Ancient Thera, and deserves to be understood as more than a luxury backdrop. Presenting Santorini’s cultural depth to Korean travelers is smart.

Promoting more demand for Santorini, however, is another matter.

Santorini has already become one of Europe’s most visible examples of overtourism. Its narrow lanes, cliffside villages, transport systems, water resources, housing market, and local rhythms have all come under pressure from years of intense visitor growth. Cruise arrivals, short-stay tourism, real estate pressure, and seasonal crowding have pushed the island into the uncomfortable category of places loved almost to the point of damage.

This is not an argument against tourism. Greece depends heavily on tourism, and international visitors remain essential to the national economy. Nor is this an argument against Korean travelers, who may in fact be ideal visitors for a more thoughtful Greek tourism strategy. The issue is destination management. At some point, a country cannot warn about overtourism on Santorini while continuing to use Santorini as the first image in every overseas promotional conversation.

The phrase “365 Day Destination” should mean more than stretching pressure across a longer calendar. If handled intelligently, it should mean redirecting travelers toward Greece’s broader geography, longer itineraries, shoulder seasons, cultural depth, and lesser-known regions. Athens, Thessaloniki, Crete, Epirus, the Peloponnese, Naxos, Syros, Chios, Lesvos, Tinos, Karpathos, and countless mainland destinations can offer Korean visitors history, cuisine, landscape, authenticity, and hospitality without adding more stress to the same overburdened icons. Santorini does not need more global awareness. It has plenty.

What Santorini needs is better distribution of demand, smarter limits, protection for local residents, infrastructure investment, respect for carrying capacity, and a national tourism strategy brave enough to stop feeding every new market into the same funnel. The island can still be part of Greece’s story, but it should not always be the cover image. There is also a reputational risk. The modern traveler is changing. More visitors are aware of overtourism, environmental stress, housing displacement, cruise congestion, and the difference between meaningful travel and extractive consumption. A tourism campaign that promotes Santorini without clearly addressing these pressures risks appearing tone-deaf, especially at a time when Greece itself has introduced measures aimed at managing visitor loads on its most saturated islands.

The smarter strategy would be to use Santorini as a doorway, not a destination endpoint. Invite Korean travelers through the familiar image, then lead them deeper: to Crete’s Minoan sites and mountain villages, to Epirus’ stone bridges and Zagori trails, to the Peloponnese’s ancient theaters and coastal towns, to northern Greece’s Byzantine and Ottoman layers, to islands where tourism still has room to breathe.

Greece does not lack alternatives. It lacks the confidence to promote them with the same force it gives Santorini. That is the real test of modern Greek tourism diplomacy. Can Greece continue attracting high-value international travelers without exhausting the places that made the country famous in the first place? Korean travelers should absolutely be welcomed. But if Greece is serious about sustainability, cultural depth, and year-round tourism, then Santorini should no longer be treated as the answer to every question. Sometimes the most responsible way to promote a famous place is to stop pretending it can carry the whole country forever.