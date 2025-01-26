Athens to Become a Full-fledged City Break Destination

Hotels in Athens saw a jump in occupancy, room rates, and revenue per available room.

2024 November and December showed impressive growth compared to 2023 figures.

Competition among European cities remained strong, with Athens holding its ground.

Fluctuations in peak season usage pointed to short-term rental alternatives taking the lead.

New legislation aims to tighten regulations on short-term rentals.

The push to position Athens as a year-round city break destination gains traction.

A Strong Year for Athens Hotels: Key Stats

In 2024, Athens hotels recorded growth in essential metrics:

Average occupancy : Reached 78%, up 2.3% from 2023.

: Reached 78%, up 2.3% from 2023. Average daily room rate (ADR) : Climbed to €149.26, marking an 8.9% increase.

: Climbed to €149.26, marking an 8.9% increase. Revenue per available room (RevPAR): Increased by 11.4%, reaching €116.48.

November and December stood out, showing robust improvements. November—fueled by marathon visitors—achieved 73.8% occupancy, while December reached 61.5%.

Compared to the same months in 2023, ADR in November rose by 7.9%, and in December, it spiked by 14.6%. RevPAR followed suit, jumping 13.7% in November and 24.7% in December.

This growth highlights Athens’ potential as a growing choice for travellers, especially for short urban escapes.

How Did Athens Fare Against Its European Competitors?

Athens remained competitive in 2024 against cities like Madrid, Rome, and Barcelona in Europe’s hospitality scene:

Occupancy : European benchmarks ranged from Istanbul’s 69.2% (with a 7.3% drop from 2023) to London’s 81%. Athens outperformed Istanbul while closing the gap with others.

: European benchmarks ranged from Istanbul’s 69.2% (with a 7.3% drop from 2023) to London’s 81%. Athens outperformed Istanbul while closing the gap with others. ADR Changes : Athens’ 8.9% rise over 2023 was strong but fell behind Madrid’s 14%. Barcelona recorded a 7.7% growth, Rome a modest 2%, while Istanbul dropped by 6%.

: Athens’ 8.9% rise over 2023 was strong but fell behind Madrid’s 14%. Barcelona recorded a 7.7% growth, Rome a modest 2%, while Istanbul dropped by 6%. RevPAR Performance: Athens posted an 11.4% increase, outpacing Barcelona’s 7% and Rome’s 3.1%, although Madrid led with a 19% jump.

While competition remains fierce, Athens showed it can maintain steady growth and rank among Europe’s top destinations.

Peaks, Lows, & the Short-Term Rental Factor in Athens

One factor stood out in 2024: significant shifts in hotel occupancy. Variations ranged from as low as 52.9% during off-peak months to 92.6% during peak times. Notable improvements were seen in early months like February (up 14.2%) and March (1.5%), reflecting Athens’ emerging appeal as a year-round “city break destination.”

However, the summer months and traditional peak periods saw occupancy dip by 1.2% to 2.7% compared to 2023. The decline is attributed to guests opting for alternatives like short-term rentals or private accommodations. Many visitors chose these options, drawn to their flexibility and sometimes lower prices.

What’s Next for Short-Term Rentals in Athens?

The short-term rental boom, which saw listings skyrocket to over 137,000 available beds in recent years, has become a hot topic. The Athens-Attica & Argosaronic Hotel Association (EXAAA) has repeatedly called for stricter regulations to mitigate the impact on the housing market and hotel industry. Recent legislation (Law 5170/2025) introduces new safety, operations, and classification standards. Key points include:

Clear guidelines for maximum rental days per year.

Limits on how many properties one person or company can list.

Minimum safety standards for guest accommodations.

Though enforcement of these changes starts in October 2025, the law lays the groundwork for regulating an industry long seen as unchecked. EXAAA particularly welcomed new measures like a ranking system for hotels based on environmental performance, in collaboration with the Technical Chamber of Greece.