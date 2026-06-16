Following inspections, laboratory testing, and scientific analysis, authorities have concluded that Heraklion’s beaches remain suitable for swimming, producing one of the least surprising announcements of the summer.

For the millions of travelers currently touching down on Cretan soil, the sea remains the ultimate destination. To guarantee safety, sanitary inspectors launched a comprehensive sweep of Heraklion’s beaches, evaluating everything from surface water clarity to invisible bacterial metrics.

The results are overwhelmingly positive. Whether swimming in the shallow waters of the north or the deep, cool currents of the Libyan Sea in the south, travelers can dive in with absolute peace of mind. The testing protocol looked past seasonal optics, tracking long-term water quality metrics to ensure the island’s marine ecosystems are handling the summer peak flawlessly.

Where Not to Swim

While the open shorelines are immaculate, local legislation enforces absolute no-swim zones around specific industrial outputs, wastewater treatment channels, and active maritime traffic lanes.

To prevent health complications or safety hazards, travelers must strictly avoid entering the water at the following designated coordinates:

Forbidden Location Specific Boundary Zone Core Reason for the Ban Almyros River Mouth (Linoperamata) 200 meters on either side of the canal exit, directly in front of the DEI power plant. Designated recipient zone for treated wastewater; active discharge pipelines from the DEI and EKO industrial facilities. Giofyros River Mouth (Heraklion) 200 meters on either side of the river’s exit into the sea. Urban runoff and specialized drainage safety constraints. Heraklion Biological Purification Plant Entire marine perimeter surrounding the underwater outlet pipe. Core discharge zone for the municipality’s biological water treatment station. Former Heraklion Slaughterhouses (Nea Alikarnassos) 200 meters on either side of the coastal site. Designated recipient for treated wastewater and the active discharge pipe from the Industrial Area (VIPE) treatment facility. Commercial Harbors & Marinas All active ship anchorages, boat slips, and the main Port of Heraklion. Severe safety hazards from maritime traffic, fuel residues, and commercial shipping operations.

Officials stopped short of issuing additional guidance such as: Do not lick wastewater pipes

Do not snorkel inside drainage systems

Do not mistake an industrial outflow for a secluded beach Experts felt these recommendations were self-explanatory. Advice for beachgoers: When exploring unfamiliar or secluded coastal areas near urban center fringes, always look out for official signage from the Hellenic Coast Guard or local municipal authorities indicating these specific industrial boundaries.

At press time, locals were celebrating the excellent water quality while continuing their long-standing tradition of ignoring perfectly good beaches and driving another 40 kilometers in search of an even better one.