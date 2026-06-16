During the 2026 fire season, the Civil Protection of the Region of Crete enforces strict bans on entering forest ecosystems, gorges, and Natura 2000 protected areas on high-risk days.

on entering forest ecosystems, gorges, and Natura 2000 protected areas on high-risk days. Bans automatically take effect when the General Secretariat for Civil Protection issues a Category 4 (Orange / Very High Risk) or Category 5 (Red / State of Alert) fire risk rating.

or fire risk rating. Unauthorized entry carries heavy administrative fines enforced by the Hellenic Police, Fire Service, Forest Service, and Municipal Police. Residents and local workers are strictly exempt.

Where You Cannot Go

When the dry, scorching winds hit Crete, the island’s natural wonders transform into extreme fire hazards. To protect both hikers and the environment, authorities split closures by regional unit based on the daily fire predictive chart.

If you are planning an excursion, you must check the official daily risk map before heading out. Below are the specific high-protection areas locked down under orange and red alerts.

Chania Regional Unit

Under Category 4 (Orange) & Above: The European E4 Trail segments covering Balos to Falassarna , Krios to Elafonisi , Sougia to Gianiskari , and Sougia to Agia Roumeli . Closures also apply to the Kathiana Windmill Park, Prevantorio-Pefka, and the Agios Mattheos peri-urban forest, alongside Gavdos Island’s Agios Ioannis and Korfos forests.

The European E4 Trail segments covering , , , and . Closures also apply to the Kathiana Windmill Park, Prevantorio-Pefka, and the Agios Mattheos peri-urban forest, alongside Gavdos Island’s Agios Ioannis and Korfos forests. Under Category 5 (Red) Only: Complete lockdown of the Samaria Gorge, the trail to the Balos Lagoon, and the gorges of Imbros, Aradena, Topolia, Diktamos, Anidri, and Agia Irini. Access is also banned at Kedrodasos (Cedar Forest) and the route leading to Kallergi Shelter–Poria.

Rethymno Regional Unit

Under Category 4 (Orange) & Above: The peri-urban forests of Evligia, Profitis Ilias, and Agios Ioannis; the reforested area south of the Arkadi Monastery; Paradeisos Armenon grove; Mylon Gorge; Margarites Gorge; and Patsos (Agios Antonios) Gorge. Banned forest zones include Kissos, Agouseliana, and Agios Ioannis. Access is forbidden south of the Kourtaliotis River down to its mouth (excluding the sandy beach area).

The peri-urban forests of Evligia, Profitis Ilias, and Agios Ioannis; the reforested area south of the Arkadi Monastery; Paradeisos Armenon grove; Mylon Gorge; Margarites Gorge; and Patsos (Agios Antonios) Gorge. Banned forest zones include Kissos, Agouseliana, and Agios Ioannis. Access is forbidden south of the Kourtaliotis River down to its mouth (excluding the sandy beach area). Under Category 5 (Red) Only: The core section of the Kourtaliotis River monitored by OFYPEKA and the Municipality of Agios Vasileios is completely closed.

Heraklion Regional Unit

Under Category 4 (Orange) & Above: Total restriction of access to the forests and groves of Symi (Viannos), Rouvas-Zaros (Gortyna/Phaistos), Koudoumas (Gortyna), Keri (Malevizi), Fourni, Juktas, and Epanosifi (Archanes-Asterousia).

Lasithi Regional Unit

Under Category 4 (Orange) & Above: The forests of Azilakodasos, Vathi, Thripti, Selakano, Kritsa (Cypress Forest), and Kroustas. Also covers Kalo Chorio-Meseleri. The famous Vai Palm Forest enforces a strict daily curfew, closing its gates entirely from 22:00 to 06:00.

Emergency Communications Directory

If you spot smoke, an unattended campfire, or find yourself caught in an evolving wilderness hazard, use the following protocol to contact emergency services immediately.





Number Service Agency When to Use This Number 112 European Emergency Number The Primary Choice for Foreign Travelers. Works even without a SIM card or local signal by roaming onto any available network. Dial this for multi-language dispatch (English/French/German) during any life-threatening crisis. 199 Hellenic Fire Service Call immediately to report active fires, smoke sightings, or forest flare-ups. This connects you directly to local firefighting dispatch units. 100 Hellenic Police (ELAS) Call to report illegal acts, immediate security threats, severe traffic disruptions caused by environmental hazards, or to report individuals violating fire bans. 166 National Emergency Ambulance (EKAB) Contact directly if there are active injuries, smoke inhalation casualties, severe heatstroke, or medical emergencies requiring immediate transport. 1591 Forest Policy Enforcement Inspection Use this number to report environmental damage, illegal logging, or specific safety concerns within protected national forest reserves. 108 Hellenic Coast Guard Dial if a fire hazard traps you near a coastal area, requiring marine evacuation, or for emergencies affecting maritime routes and beach sectors.

Pro tip for hikers: Map boundaries and detailed trail charts are regularly updated by the Forest Directorates and are available at the official regional platform: crete.gov.gr/chartes-politikis-prostasias/.