Heraklion City Council Meeting to Discuss Municipal Projects

The Heraklion City Council will convene on January 27 to review and decide on several critical municipal matters. This meeting will address topics ranging from budget changes to public infrastructure projects at the Eleftherios Venizelos Hall in the historic Loggia area.

Agenda Highlights

Budget Adjustments for 2025: Revisions include funding for a signage system at the Venetian Walls, a permanent WWII memorabilia exhibit at Makasi Arcade, coastal protection at the Old Electric Plant, and improving parking areas and building exteriors in Bougada Metochi.

Traffic and Permit Approvals: Approval processes for vehicle access to a commercial warehouse and modifications for a storage and distribution centre on Pinelopi Street in Finikia.

Urban Development and Infrastructure: Approval of operational regulations for the Municipal Art Gallery. Committee formations are needed to ensure accessibility, project acceptance, and service monitoring. Extensions granted for projects such as road improvements on Stadium Street and renovations of Saint Panteleimon Church in Katsabas.

Local Engagement and Initiatives: Nomination of municipal representatives for committees on shipwreck removals and water recreation business permits. Collaboration with the nonprofit “BOROUME” to launch a food program. Approval of a local action plan to enhance social inclusion and participation for the Roma community.

Adjustments on Municipal Charges: Consideration of requests for rewriting or cancelling penalties and fees related to the traffic code and municipal bills.



The meeting will also focus on improving urban spaces, streamlining municipal operations, and advancing initiatives that benefit Heraklion’s residents. Decisions made during this session will set the direction for upcoming projects in 2025.

Συνεδριάζει το Δημοτικό Συμβούλιο Ηρακλείου τη Δευτέρα 27 Ιανουαρίου 2025