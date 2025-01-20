Last-Minute Airbnb Law Changes Shake Things Up

Greece’s Tourism Minister, Olga Kefalogianni, confirmed last-minute updates to the Airbnb bill. These changes came after consulting stakeholders and fine-tuning the proposed regulations. While the bill aims to add structure to short-term rentals, the tweaks reshaped the initial approach significantly.

“We listened to all stakeholders, even opposition parties, despite their often unproductive remarks,” Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni stated. During the parliamentary debate, she stressed, “The aim is to ensure that short-term rentals align with legal urban planning definitions for primary-use spaces.” Kefalogianni added, “Time for compliance is granted—Article 3 takes effect in October 2025, ensuring a fair transition.”

Key Amendments in the Legislation

Here’s what changed:

Primary Clause Adjusted : The term “housing” was removed from Article 3. This protects spaces previously classified as workshops or offices, allowing them to operate as short-term rentals legally.

: The term “housing” was removed from Article 3. This protects spaces previously classified as workshops or offices, allowing them to operate as short-term rentals legally. Exemptions for Older Properties : The law excludes properties that transitioned from industrial or business use after 2011, creating hurdles for ongoing urban redevelopment projects.

: The law excludes properties that transitioned from industrial or business use after 2011, creating hurdles for ongoing urban redevelopment projects. Clear Standards Introduced: Short-term rentals must meet specific requirements such as natural lighting, ventilation, air conditioning, and basic safety measures.

What the New Airbnb Standards Demand

The amended Article 3 outlines essential standards for properties offered as short-term rentals under Law 4446/2016. These include:

Primary Use Designation: Rental properties must be classified as primary-use spaces per Article 2, Paragraph 95 of Law 4067/2012.

Rental properties must be classified as primary-use spaces per Article 2, Paragraph 95 of Law 4067/2012. Natural Ventilation and Lighting: All eligible properties must have proper lighting, ventilation, and air conditioning.

All eligible properties must have proper lighting, ventilation, and air conditioning. Liability Insurance: Sellers are required to hold liability insurance covering accidents or damages.

Sellers are required to hold liability insurance covering accidents or damages. Fire and Safety Measures: Rentals must include electrical compliance documentation, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and escape route signs.

Rentals must include electrical compliance documentation, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, and escape route signs. Pest Certifications and Emergency Supplies: Owners must provide pest control certificates, first-aid kits, and emergency contact guides.

These rules kick in from October 1, 2025, giving owners time to adapt.