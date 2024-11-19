Ghouls or Christmas Spirits, the Kallikantzaroi Are Anything but Joyful

The Kallikantzaroi (Καλικάντζαρος) are ancient Greek folklore creatures that appear during the Twelve Days of Christmas (December 25 to January 6). Originating from a myth about underground spirits, these mischievous beings are famously known to cause trouble during the holiday season. Various stories and legends exist about these creatures, each emphasizing their unique attributes and antics.

Kallikantzaroi are creatures with distinct characteristics and mischievous behaviours. Here’s a list of their qualities:

Madrakoukos: The leader, who is lame and fierce, known for being very dangerous.

The leader, who is lame and fierce, known for being very dangerous. Magaras: Has a huge bell and is known for spoiling food with foul smells.

Has a huge bell and is known for spoiling food with foul smells. Kolovelonis: Thin and elongated, he sneaks through keyholes easily.

Thin and elongated, he sneaks through keyholes easily. Kopsacheilis: Recognized by his large, sharp teeth hanging outside his mouth.

Recognized by his large, sharp teeth hanging outside his mouth. Malaganas: Tricks children into giving up their sweets.

Tricks children into giving up their sweets. Triaklopodis: Has an octopus-like hand that causes people to trip.

Has an octopus-like hand that causes people to trip. Planitaros: Deceives people by transforming himself into animals or objects.

Deceives people by transforming himself into animals or objects. Malaperdas: Urinates in food being cooked, much to the distress of cooks.

Urinates in food being cooked, much to the distress of cooks. Koulokeheris: Has uneven hands and often stumbles, creating havoc.

Has uneven hands and often stumbles, creating havoc. Paroritis: Recognizable by his long, soft nose, he steals voices just before dawn.

Recognizable by his long, soft nose, he steals voices just before dawn. Gourlos: Has enormous, bulging eyes, misses nothing.

Has enormous, bulging eyes, misses nothing. Kopsomesitis: Loves pancakes with honey, despite his hunchbacked and limping appearance.

Loves pancakes with honey, despite his hunchbacked and limping appearance. Stravolaimis: Constantly spins his head like a top.

Constantly spins his head like a top. Vatrakoukos: Resembles a gigantic frog.

Resembles a gigantic frog. Katsikopodaros: Bald with a goat leg, he brings misfortune wherever he steps.

Bald with a goat leg, he brings misfortune wherever he steps. Pagganos: Lamed by a kick from a donkey, he is obsessed with ashes and sneaks down chimneys.

During their short stay above ground, Kallikantzaroi are known for their mischief, like ruining kitchens or leading nocturnal wanderers astray. They’re considered more mischievous than dangerous, with no real harm intended. Various regions have different beliefs about their appearance and origins but commonly view the kallikantzaroi as disfigured and mischievous.

Throughout the Twelve Days of Christmas, these creatures seek entrances into homes through open doors, cracks, or unused chimneys. Inside, they cause chaos, spoil food, and indulge in frenzied dances, displaying their notorious dancing skills. Though their typical diet consists of lizards, snakes, frogs, worms, and mice, they can’t resist home-cooked treats such as sausages and pancakes. To guard against them, homeowners secure their houses early, keep fires burning, burn incense, and mark crosses on doors and pantry jars, producing odours that repulse the kallikantzaroi.

Pencil illustration by Spencer Alexander McDaniel depicting a hairy kallikantzaros.

In rural areas, they pose a greater threat, capturing travellers and compelling them to dance until exhaustion. They often wait near ravines or paths leading to mills. Using devious tactics, like cutting water flow, they attempt entry. Yet savvy millers delay opening until the third rooster crows, sending the creatures fleeing. Should they catch someone, clever tales and stories can outwit these gullible beings.

The kallikantzaroi depart for the Underworld on the eve of Epiphany, driven away by the first blessing of the waters. As they leave, they sing mocking songs laced with fear of the priest’s holy water.



Historically, similar figures appear in the Greek tradition, likened to the Byzantine “babutzikarios,” known to harass people during the same period. Such folklore is prevalent in other cultures, featuring creatures like werewolves, witches, and more, with antics akin to the kallikantzaroi’s mischief.



Scholars have theorized the origins of these beliefs. Nikolaos Politis, the father of Greek folklore, suggests that tales of the kallikantzaroi demonize disruptive costume wearers from the Twelve Days of Christmas. He also acknowledges a blend of werewolf folklore. Byzantine scholar Faidon Koukoules posits that kallikantzaroi were originally harmful insects to crops and vineyards, but they later merged with pranksters from holiday traditions. Archaeologist Konstantinos Romeos believes these creatures are primarily spirits of the dead, emerging during this festive period in alignment with ancient beliefs.

As they descend from the underworld to temporarily disrupt human life, these mythical creatures only leave when the water is blessed at the Feast of the Epiphany. At that point, the inconvenienced souls must return to their subterranean realm. Despite modern society’s shift away from such folklore, the stories of Kallikantzaroi remain a cultural treasure, reflecting a unique piece of Greek tradition and imagination.