Taxis Are on Strike Tomorrow

The Taxi Owners’ Association of Heraklion board has issued a statement expressing its full support for workers’ legitimate demands, encouraging all taxi drivers to join the protests organized by the employees and their unions scheduled for November 20, 2024.

Their concerns are significant: rising prices, heavy taxes, high insurance contributions, and the overall cost of living affect everyone, including employees, freelancers, and small businesses. Additionally, the decline of public health and education services is a shared worry.

Members are urged to participate in the rally, which will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Plateia Eleftherias, with a pre-gathering at Astoria Square. This call to action invites all to voice their concerns and demand changes.