Ormana in Türkiye Is a UN Top Village for Sustainable Travel

Earlier this month, the United Nations recognized Ormana as one of the 55 Rural Communities Shaping the Future of Sustainable Travel. Built over the ancient city of Erymna, Ormana’s principal claim to fame and attraction point are the “button houses” of the İbradı region. But the village also offers a blend of comfort and adventure, where visitors can partake in various seasonal sporting activities, explore historic ruins, and immerse in the region’s rich culture and traditions. It also offers visitors a mix of vineyards and a rare view of wild horses.

Situated 1000 meters above sea level in the Toros Mountains, Ormana has held strategic significance since the Hellenistic period until today. This quaint village of 600 residents is famed for its eco-friendly architecture, constructed without mortar.

The unique “button houses” are part of the village’s narrative. These historic homes, built with stone and cedar without any mortar, are a testament to local craftsmanship and are now preserved as cultural heritage. This construction method ensures flexibility and stability, especially during earthquakes. Typically two stories tall, with the lower floors serving as barns or storage while the upper floors are living spaces, the homes feature intricate woodwork, especially on their facades. Over 300 button houses in this village will give visitors a fascinating journey through time.

BERBEROGLU HOUSE (Courtesy Ormana Active) DOGAN MANSION (Courtesy Ormana Active)

Eynif Plain, a historical resting point on the Silk Road, is another noteworthy attraction in Ormana. The remains of the 13th-century Tol Han, surrounded by majestic mountains, evoke an era where history meets nature. As spring reveals the plain’s rich flora and fauna, visitors witness a captivating scene. If you are in the area, follow the path lined with pine, spruce, and elder trees, accompanied by frolicking squirrels and rabbits, and encounter the wild beauty of the Toros horses, lineage survivors from the Ottoman cavalry.

Near Ormana, do not miss the impressive 1100-year-old İbradı Arapasti Chestnut Tree along Melas Valley road. Capture stunning photos by the river near Üzümdere village, a source for Manavgat Waterfall, and enjoy its soothing sounds as you swim in the cool waters.

Visit the breathtaking Altınbeşik Cave, home to Türkiye’s largest underground lake and a natural wonder with its stalactites and stalagmites. The cave’s air is thought to offer similar benefits to ozone therapy. Altınbeşik National Park shelters diverse wildlife, including foxes and wolves, and is a haven for botanists with its 605 plant species.

Wild horses in the Eynif Plain (Courtesy Ormana Active) Altınbeşik Cave (Courtesy Ormana Active)

Indulge in Ormana’s local cuisine and crafts intertwined with Yörük culture. Savour morel mushrooms and unique herbs, and taste the famous grapes and molasses. Participate in the annual grape festival held in the first week of September. Enjoy goat dishes and fresh village bread, with goat cheese and milk enhancing your traditional breakfast.

Experience Ormana’s thriving crafts, including wood carving, metalwork, and weaving. Discover Gılamık Weavings, a distinctive silk tradition, and gain insights from local artisans who sustain this cultural craft.

When visiting Ormana, immerse yourself in these rich traditions while exploring historical sites. The cool village in the mighty Toros Mountains provides refuge from the Mediterranean heat. Stay in the remarkable button houses, experiencing life as the mountain folk do.

Upon your arrival, enjoy views from scenic terraces reminiscent of postcards. Engage with locals to hear stories of the houses or join village conversations over coffee. Tour the vineyards to discover the perfect pairing of grapes and local goat cheese. Listen to birdsong in the valleys, embracing the tranquillity.