In 2024, Bulgaria secured approximately 32 billion leva in EU funding. A significant portion of these funds has been directed toward large-scale infrastructure ventures, making a visible impact across the country.

Sofia received the largest portion, totalling 6.2 billion leva.

Significant investments include expanding the Sofia Metro and other critical infrastructure upgrades.

Plovdiv allocated 1.6 billion leva to water systems and plumbing projects.

Burgas directed funds towards an upgraded public transit system and revamped bypass roads.

The nation’s average EU funding per capita exceeds 5,000 leva.

Sofia emerged as the top beneficiary of all regions, receiving 6.2 billion leva. Much of this went to enhance the city’s metro system. The expansion benefits residents and appeals to international visitors seeking hassle-free transit.

Investments Beyond Sofia

While the capital takes centre stage, other regions also made remarkable use of EU funds:

Plovdiv : 1.6 billion leva transformed water and sewer infrastructure.

: 1.6 billion leva transformed water and sewer infrastructure. Burgas: Funds improved transit options and smoothed traffic with modern bypass routes.

EU funds reached every corner of Bulgaria, averaging 5,000 leva per person. Notably, smaller municipalities saw the most dramatic funding per capita:

Malko Tarnovo, Byala (Varna), and Svilengrad led with over 7,000 leva per person.

Gabrovo and Vratsa ranked as leading regional cities.

On the other hand, some municipalities lagged, with fewer than 1,000 leva per capita. These communities include Yakoruda, Dulovo, and Svoge.

Smaller towns struggled more with absorbing EU funding. Limited administrative capacity often redirected focus to projects like stadiums or parks, which offer unclear long-term benefits. As these areas grapple with resource management, experts highlight the need for fiscal reforms. This would enable local governments to raise funds and address regional priorities independently.

Bulgaria’s EU funding has steered attention toward infrastructure. The Sofia Metro, highways, and water systems reflect the urgency of large-scale improvements. While the road wasn’t smooth for everyone, the benefits are visible in many parts of the country.

32 млрд. лв. от еврофондове са усвоени у нас през 2024 г.