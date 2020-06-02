Greece to Take Care of Cost of Coronavirus-infected Tourists

Pin 1 Shares

Officials in Greece have announced the country will cover the cost of treatment for any tourists who test positive for Covid-19 while visiting. during their visit. Deputy Minister to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for Communications Stelios Petsas told members of the press yesterday, “Our goal is to ensure the maximum safety for residents and visitors.”

Greece is opening up to tourists on June 15 in incremental steps conjoined by rigorous safety and hygiene rules and protocols in place. Based on epidemiological data in the various European countries, Greece is moving to rescue a tourism season most feared was doomed.

Minister Petsas went on to say Greek health experts and authorities, alongside European and international organizations, will monitor and constantly reassess the situation as the COVID-19 situation evolves. Addressing the issue of tourists who test positive, Mr. Petsas these visitors will be hosted at specially designated hotels covered by the Greek state.

Also according to Petsas, Greece would be carrying out random Covid-19 testing as of June 15, when it opens to international travel, and has already enhanced health infrastructure on the islands.

Partially sourced from: GTP