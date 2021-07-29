Greece’s HotelBrain Expands Its Footprint in Crete and Other Destinations

Pin 0 Shares

Greece’s leading hospitality group HotelBrain has announced having expanded its portfolio of properties by adding 14 new leased hotels.

According to the news, the company has signed lease contracts with four hotels in Crete, one hotel in Kos, two hotels in the area of Maronia in Alexandroupolis, one in Mykonos, another in Paros, two hotels on Rhodes, two in Santorini, and one in Thassos.

Through HotelKeys SA, a subsidiary, HotelBrain Group now operates 73 leased hotel establishments in 34 different destinations in Greece. The company’s business model is based on contracting for long-term hotel leases. HotelBrain Group is focused primarily on small and medium-sized operations in popular summer holiday destinations. HotelBrrain Founder and President Panos Paleologos was quoted by GTP saying:

“This model proved to be functional and reliable in practice during the difficult period of Covid-19, where the industry faced great and unprecedented challenges. This allowed us to continue developing our hotel portfolio, with respect to hotel property owners and through win-win long-term leases.”

HotelBrain Group has innovated and expanded throughout the coronavirus pandemic crisis. One key to the group’s success has been a focus on helping small, family hotels succeed in a landscape increasingly dominated by bigger players. It’s fair to say that HotelBrain has become the champion of localization in Greece because the company is able to meet the needs of every traveler. The company leverages technology, but more importantly the richness of Greece, and by providing the broadest geographical choices possible via the 34 unique destinations across the country.