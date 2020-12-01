HotelBrain & IOGR Group Partner to Offer Greece Tourism Value

Pin 0 Shares

Leading hotel management and consulting group, HotelBrain has announced partnering with the IOGR Group, owner of Greek airline Sky Express, to create new attractive products in Greece’s tourism sector.

According to the announcement, the companies aim to link travel, accommodation, and other services in order to create stunning travel packages for Greek destinations.

IOGR Group is to acquire a minority stake in the parent company of the HotelBrain Group, founded by Panos Paleologos, through a share capital increase and cash payment, as part of the agreement.

HotelBrain, which manages or operates 64 accommodation units of all types (3,200 rooms) in 32 Greek destinations, also operates 75 plus privately owned hotels.

IOGR, which is led by Ioannis Grylos, is active in the aviation sector, offering ground services through Skyserv and flights to 34 Greek destinations via Sky Express. The company is also active in logistics, energy, financial services, and olive oil expert.