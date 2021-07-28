Greece Registers 3,593 New Cases As Protesters Clash With Police

Pin 0 Shares

Greece confirmed 3,593 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 15 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday. The latest report comes as COVID vaccine protesters clash with police in Athens, and as the curfew in Mykonos is lifted.

According to the report, there were also 8 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 12,911. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over. Here in Heraklion, there were 156 new cases reported, a number which is about 51 infections per 100,000 people. On Mykonos, there were 24 new cases, which is a rate of 237 cases per 100,000 people.

In associated news, a new report says six million UK vacationers may have their summer holiday plans ruined if the government moves Spain and Greece onto the amber plus Covid list.

Also, additional restrictive measures on the island of Mykonos imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) on the island, were lifted on Monday. Case frequency skyrocketed on the island when authorities found one in ten revelers at selected venues tested positive for the virus some days ago. A curfew and other measures were instituted to throttle back cases.

In Athens, Greek police used teargas and water cannons to disperse the most recent protesters there. Several thousand opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations have gathered multiple times in Greece’s capital lately.

Feature image courtesy Marco Verch