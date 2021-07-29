Report Shows Wellness Tourism Could Bring Greece €21.8 Billion Annually

Pin 0 Shares

Greece could reap annual benefits of 21.8 billion euros from tourism for the elderly, wellness, spa, and medical tourism, a diaNEOsis research study has found.

Back in 2019 DiaNEOsis performed a study (PDF) to discover the potential and development of senior and health tourism in Greece. Today, the report from Kathimerini reveals recent survey results that suggest the result of Greece attracting one million additional tourists age 65 and older.

The wellness tourism study says these tourists would spend in excess of €1.5 billion, and that the total impact on the economy would amount to a gross domestic product increase by €3.7 billion and up to 60,000 jobs.

Of particular import, according to the Global Wellness Institute telling that wellness tourism, could add another €13.5 billion to the GDP and 171,000 jobs, being the fastest-growing form of health tourism.

The research, which is here in Greek, is tightly focused on retirees form Northern Europe who purchase long-term secdonary residences in countries in the south of Europe like Greece. The paper concludes that Greece should take advantage of its comparative advantage to develop a highly profitable niche tourism product.