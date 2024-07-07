Crete’s Best Adults-Only Stays – Stella Island Luxury Resort

Crete is many things to many people, locals and visitors. Not so many associate Greece’s largest island with romance, weddings, and especially not with adults-only experiences. Most of the all-inclusive resorts and hotels here are geared for family vacations or Spring Break-ish partying. Still, there are a few fabulous adults only accommodations worth mentioning. One of these, perhaps the best of the lot, is Stella Island Luxury Resort between Heraklion and Hersonisoss at the Gouves beaches.

With its overwater bungalows and private villas, Stella Island Luxury Resort oozes barefoot luxury. If there’s a perfect honeymoon resort on Crete, Stella Island is it. Some call the resort a “water wondererland,” and justifiably so. Water surrounds the guests here and interjects, provides interlude, and flows like veins of cool crystal blue in and out of the bungalows and villas.

There are 89 rooms, bungalows, and villas, each with its own privacy features. The resort has five restaurants serving fare ranging from traditional Cretan to Asian. Stylish at its core, Stella Island’s soul is aquamarine. The resort also sports one of Europe’s largest lagoon pools.

A delightful full-service spa, a landscape speckled with luxurious islands, sunken sunning beds, laid-back hammocks, and suspension bridges crisscrossing the vast water areas. Gouves beach activities are accessible through the resort’s sister property, Stella Village.

The resort is located at the end of Analipsi Beach Road. In this area of Northern Crete, places are pretty hard to find, and this resort is no exception. If you’re taking a transfer from the airport in Heraklion, things are implied. However, if you rent a car (the only way to experience Crete), drive down the old Heraklion to Agios Nikolaos road. You’ll want to enter the resort into your phone or the car’s GPS, it’s that tough to find. Just take note, that just outside of Gouves you’ll cross a river bridge at 35.325796, 25.334207. You are close to the first big turnoff here, about 900 meters.

Stella Island is part of the Stella Hotels Collection which has amazing stays in Santorini, and on Crete. For more information, readers should visit the website linked to above, check out the resort’s Facebook pages, or call 289 750 1701 locally. Alternatively, you can email the resort at: info@stellaisland.gr