Greece Reports 33,716 COVID Cases, 70 Dead, and 639 Intubated

Health authorities have announced 33,716 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending at 3pm Thursday. Also in the report from EODY, was news of an additional 70 deaths due to complications from the virus.

Some 639 patients on ventilators, of which 97 (15.18%) fully vaccinated, were reported as well. More than one in six of all cases during the pandemic, which started in February 2020, have been diagnosed in the past seven days.

EODY reported the median age for new COVID cases is 36, compared to 78 for the deaths and 64 for intubated patients. Here in Crete’s capital of Heraklion, the most recent wave of coronavirus has descended like a violent storm cloud. In the pas day, there were 1,067 new cases reported, and the incidence rate rose to 349 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Attica region, which includes the capital Athens, accounted for 12,884 of the new COVID cases, followed by Thessaloniki (3,739) and the regional units of Achaia (1,085), Iraklio (1,067) and Larissa (1,059).

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 1,422,020 confirmed cases, of which 251,727 (17.7%) in the past seven days, and 21,185 deaths.

Source: Kathimerini