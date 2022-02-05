Greece Follows EU – Scraps Covid Test for Travelers with Certificate

Share Pin 0 Shares

Late last week Greece announced that entry travelers will be allowed without a mandatory test for travelers who have the European vaccination certificate. Health Minister Thanos Plevris told ERT that, as of next Monday, February 7, “entrance to Greece for those that have a valid European [COVID-19 vaccination] certificate will happen without a mandatory COVID test.”

The move is suspposed to help tourism in Greece. Greece’s Tourism Minister and former Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias applauded the decision, saving it is a step to strengthen the tourist flows to the country, as the move makes it easier for potential travelers to plan their trip to Greece, saying:

“Our country is preparing this year to welcome the visitors of the summer season from March 1, earlier than in any other year. Greek tourism has shown remarkable resilience in the past two years, sending a strong message of safety to travelers in our country and it will do the same this year.”

The vaccination certificates granting people the right to travel freely and safely within the European Union in spite of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. New rules, as of February 1st, establish a binding acceptance period of 9 months for COVID test certificates, used for travel within the EU.

Accordingly, EU states must accept vaccination certificates for a period of 9 months after the administration of the last dose of the primary vaccination. For the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, this means 270 days from the first and only shot. For a two-dose vaccine it means 270 days from the second shot, or, in line with the vaccination strategy of the Member State of vaccination, the first and only shot after having recovered from the virus.

A press statement by the EU Commission, member states should not provide for a different acceptance period for the purposes of travel within the European Union. The standard acceptance period does not apply to certificates for booster doses.

These rules apply only to the vaccination certificates used for the purpose of travel in the EU. Member States may apply different rules when using the EU Digital COVID Certificate in a domestic context but are invited to align with the acceptance period set at the EU level.

A person who has a valid EU Digital COVID Certificate should in principle not be subject to additional restrictions, such as tests or quarantine, regardless of their place of departure in the European Union.

Persons without an EU Digital COVID Certificate should be allowed to travel based on a test carried out prior to or after arrival. In addition, they might be required to undergo quarantine/self-isolation when they arrive from particularly affected (dark red) areas.

Source: Greek Reporter