27 Inspirational Travel Quotes to Fire Up Your 2022 Travel Bug

Flaubert once said: “Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.”
Every time I wander to a new place, I feel just the same. Among all the inspirational travel quotes ever written, this is my absolute favorite. It’s raw and unpolished, but it says everything I want to say. Nevertheless, people are motivated by different things, so here are 27 other inspirational travel quotes to fire up your travel bug in 2022.
- “Oh the places you’ll go” ~ Dr. Seuss
- “Take only memories, leave only footprints” ~ Chief Seattle
- “A wise traveler never despises his own country” ~ Carlo Goldoni
- “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness” ~ Mark Twain
- “A good traveler has no fixed plans and is not intent on arriving” ~ Lao Tzu
- “There are no foreign lands. It is the traveler only who is foreign” ~ Robert Louis Stevenson
- “For my part, I travel not to go anywhere, but to go. I travel for travel’s sake. The great affair is to move” ~ Robert Louis Stevenson
- “To move, to breathe, to fly, to float, To gain all while you give, To roam the roads of lands remote: To travel is to live” ~ Hans Christian Andersen
- “Experience, travel – these are as education in themselves” ~ Euripides
- “Own only what you can always carry with you: know languages, know countries, know people. Let your memory be your travel bag” ~ Alexander Solzhenitsyn
- “The world is full of magic things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper” ~ William Butler Yeats
- “Travel changes you. As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life – and travel – leaves marks on you. Most of the time, those marks – on your body or on your heart – are beautiful. Often, though, they hurt” ~ Anthony Bourdain
- “The traveller sees what he sees. The tourist sees what he has come to see” ~ Gilbert Keith Chesterton
- “Travel is glamorous only in retrospect” ~ Paul Theroux
- “Travel teaches toleration” ~ Benjamin Disraeli
- “Don’t tell me how educated you are, tell me how much you traveled” ~ Muhammad ibn Abdullah
- “I never travel without my diary. One should always have something sensational to read in the train” ~ Oscar Wilde
- “Travelling is a brutality. It forces you to trust strangers and to lose sight of all that familiar comfort of home and friends. You are constantly off balance. Nothing is yours except the essential things – air, sleep, dreams, the sea, the sky – all things tending towards the eternal or what we imagine of it” ~ Cesare Pavese
- “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page” ~ St. Augustine
- “To travel is to live” ~ Hans Christian Anderson
- “I have found out that there ain’t no surer way to find out whether you like people or hate them than to travel with them” ~ Mark Twain
- “Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore” ~ Andre Gide
- “Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller” ~ Ibn Battuta
- “The most beautiful thing in the world is, of course, the world itself” ~ Wallace Stevens
- “Don’t listen to what they say, go see” ~ Chinese proverb
- “I love to travel, but hate to arrive” ~ Albert Einstein
- “He who would travel happily must travel light” ~ Antoine de Saint-Exupéry
These inspirational travel quotes are full of zest and passion. Their authors had a deep understanding of the ways of the world and their words will always echo in our hearts resonating meanings yet unacknowledged or unshared.
2022 may be a year of change if we are lucky enough to defeat COVID-19 and all its new tricky variants. When we do, we will travel, because the world is small, after all.