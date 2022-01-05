27 Inspirational Travel Quotes to Fire Up Your 2022 Travel Bug

Share Pin 0 Shares

Flaubert once said: “Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.”

Every time I wander to a new place, I feel just the same. Among all the inspirational travel quotes ever written, this is my absolute favorite. It’s raw and unpolished, but it says everything I want to say. Nevertheless, people are motivated by different things, so here are 27 other inspirational travel quotes to fire up your travel bug in 2022.

“Oh the places you’ll go” ~ Dr. Seuss “Take only memories, leave only footprints” ~ Chief Seattle “A wise traveler never despises his own country” ~ Carlo Goldoni “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness” ~ Mark Twain “A good traveler has no fixed plans and is not intent on arriving” ~ Lao Tzu “There are no foreign lands. It is the traveler only who is foreign” ~ Robert Louis Stevenson “For my part, I travel not to go anywhere, but to go. I travel for travel’s sake. The great affair is to move” ~ Robert Louis Stevenson “To move, to breathe, to fly, to float, To gain all while you give, To roam the roads of lands remote: To travel is to live” ~ Hans Christian Andersen “Experience, travel – these are as education in themselves” ~ Euripides “Own only what you can always carry with you: know languages, know countries, know people. Let your memory be your travel bag” ~ Alexander Solzhenitsyn “The world is full of magic things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper” ~ William Butler Yeats “Travel changes you. As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life – and travel – leaves marks on you. Most of the time, those marks – on your body or on your heart – are beautiful. Often, though, they hurt” ~ Anthony Bourdain “The traveller sees what he sees. The tourist sees what he has come to see” ~ Gilbert Keith Chesterton “Travel is glamorous only in retrospect” ~ Paul Theroux “Travel teaches toleration” ~ Benjamin Disraeli “Don’t tell me how educated you are, tell me how much you traveled” ~ Muhammad ibn Abdullah “I never travel without my diary. One should always have something sensational to read in the train” ~ Oscar Wilde “Travelling is a brutality. It forces you to trust strangers and to lose sight of all that familiar comfort of home and friends. You are constantly off balance. Nothing is yours except the essential things – air, sleep, dreams, the sea, the sky – all things tending towards the eternal or what we imagine of it” ~ Cesare Pavese “The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page” ~ St. Augustine “To travel is to live” ~ Hans Christian Anderson “I have found out that there ain’t no surer way to find out whether you like people or hate them than to travel with them” ~ Mark Twain “Man cannot discover new oceans unless he has the courage to lose sight of the shore” ~ Andre Gide “Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller” ~ Ibn Battuta “The most beautiful thing in the world is, of course, the world itself” ~ Wallace Stevens “Don’t listen to what they say, go see” ~ Chinese proverb “I love to travel, but hate to arrive” ~ Albert Einstein “He who would travel happily must travel light” ~ Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

These inspirational travel quotes are full of zest and passion. Their authors had a deep understanding of the ways of the world and their words will always echo in our hearts resonating meanings yet unacknowledged or unshared.

2022 may be a year of change if we are lucky enough to defeat COVID-19 and all its new tricky variants. When we do, we will travel, because the world is small, after all.