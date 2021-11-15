Greece Jets Past Romania in COVID Infections Per Million Citizens

Share Pin 0 Shares

Greece confirmed 3,869 new coronavirus infections and 80 more fatalities in the last 24 hours according to the National Public Health Organization (EODY). The country’s COVID figures are sesawing between record setting highs and more moderate figures these past few weeks.

Last week officials reported a high of 6,801 new cases and 67 fatalities. And on Sunday the reports showed 6,154 new cases with 70 more people succumbing to the negative effects of the disease.

Since the end of October, Greece COVID infections have surpassed even Romania in the number per million people with a staggering 657.14 cases per million residents recoded for the past week’s average. Romania, which had led in this category, dropped to 281.52 cases per million from a high of 785.38 according to Our World in Data.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said last week that Greece is still among the ten EU countries where the Covid-19 situation is considered to be of “very high concern.”