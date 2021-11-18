Greece Records 6,682 Cases in 24 Hours – PM Remarks Expected Today

Share Pin 0 Shares

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to deliver a public address appealing to unvaccinated members of the Greek public to take up the shot against Covid-19 later today.

Meanshile EODY has reported 6,682 new cases and 87 additional fatalities within the last 24 hours. Despite every effort so far to turn down the case curve, the coronavirus numbers in Greece continue to rise steadily.

The prime minister is expected to present a preventative plan for Christmas, but he has said he will not shut down the country again. Even though new COVID cases per 100,000 residents are climbing across the regions, Mitsotakis seems stoic in his resolve to keep businesses open.

Mitsotakis is expected to describe a strategy that focuses on increase in vaccination coverage, with emphasis on the age group over 60 years for both the first dose and the third “booster.” In addition, the PM will probably implement protection measures with extensive controls, as well as in the continuous strengthening of the NSS.