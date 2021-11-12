Mourtzanakis Residence Sets Low Season Weekends Schedule

Share Pin 0 Shares

Coming up this weekend and throughout the low season at Mourtzanakis Residence Eco-Hotel, fun and adventure in the wilderness of Crete continues through the off-season.

From Saturday 15 November, the Achlada eco-hotel will serve traditional Greek meze with live music from 9:00 PM onward. Located in the high-hills overlooking Agia Pelagia and Heraklion, Mourtzanakis Residence Eco-Hotel serves as a basecamp for hikers and nature lovers seeking perfect sunsets.

The natural landscapes surrounding this eco-hotel and Achlada are breathtaking – Marcos Mourtzanakis

The Mourtzanakis Residence Eco-Hotel holds events year round from culinary experiences to exploratory tours and more. The hotel’s restaurant sources local bio-products and the on-site garden for creating traditional Cretan and Greek culinary experiences.

Set in a perfect location for exploring Psiloritis mountain Natural Geo Park, as well as amazing nearby trails like the ones leading to stunning Cape Stavros, Achláda – Papadianá, Spiliotissa Gorge, Santorini Gorge, Rechtra Gorge, and countless other treks.

Trekkers making the traditional pilgrimage to across Cape Stavros (St. Sozon) – Cretan Beaches

To find out more about the eco-hotel’s events, and offer, or to reserve a spot for the weekend events phone George aT (+30) 694-735-5869, or Ellie at (+30) 281-081-2096 or (+30) 694-738-7663.