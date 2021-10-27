EODY Reports 3,651 New COVID Cases in 24 Hours

Share Pin 0 Shares

Greece confirmed 3,651 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 7 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

There were also 63 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 15,770. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

These figures come in the wake of the 4,165 new cases reported a day early by EODY. A few hot spots from these reports include Imathia, Magnesia Prefecture, and the city of Kilkis, North of Thessaloniki.