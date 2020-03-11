GNTO Promotes Greek Isles Through Open Water Sports Tourism Events

Pin 0 Shares

With a new mission to promote Greece’s islands as top sports tourism destinations, the Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) has announced its support to three major water sports competitions to take place in the summer of 2020.

2020 Skyllias & Hydna Authentic Marathon Swim

According to the news, the GNTO will support the recently announced 2020 Skyllias & Hydna Authentic Marathon Swim event at Pefki on the Aegean island of Evia, July 4-5. This event will include three open water swimming races of 10km, 3km, and 1.5km, as well as an 800m swimming race for kids.

The concept for the marathon swim event is derived from the original swimming route that ancient athlete Skyllias and his daughter Hydna followed in their effort to support the fleet of the Greek city-states during the naval battle of Artemision against the Persian Empire in 480 B.C. GNTO President Angela Gerekou said; “This event can offer Greece international recognition and increase tourist arrivals.”

The marathon swim route

She adding that the organization supports and contributes to the promotion of such activities in efforts to provide the organizers with more incentives to achieve better results.

The Aegean 600

A 600-nautical mile non-stop sailing race, the “Aegean 600” is scheduled for June 14-20, will also run under the auspices of the GNTO. Competitors in the “Aegean 600” will sail from the temple of Poseidon in Sounio on June 14, and onward to Milos, Santorini, Kassos, Karpathos, Rhodes, Kos, Agathonissi, Patmos, Mykonos, and Dilos among other islands, before reaching the finish line in Sounio on June 20.

According to the GNTO, the aim of the event is to promote Greece and its islands as top destinations for open water sports events.

Odyssey Open Water

For the first time ever, Greece is to host the Odyssey Open Water, a swimming and running race that will take place on the island of Corfu between June 27-28. The race, which will take place under the auspices of the GNTO, will include a 3- and a 9-km route that will start from the area of Agios Stefanos on Corfu and end on the islet of Mathraki of the Diapontia complex in the Ionian sea.

The organizers aim for “Odyssey” to become an annual event that will promote the area’s competitive advantages including its long history and mythology.

Sourced from: GTP