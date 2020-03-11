AEGEAN Extends Bookings Waiver Over COVID-19

Pin 3 Shares

AEGEAN has announced extending its waiver of rebooking fees for customers that wish to reschedule their travel plans due to the coronavirus outbreak. The waiver applies to already issued and newly booked airline tickets.

According to the company, all passengers – with tickets already issued prior and up to March 9 – traveling to all network destinations with travel date until April 30, have the possibility to change their ticket to a later date (travel date until October 20), without any rebooking fees.

In addition, all tickets issued from March 10 until March 31 with travel date until October 20, AEGEAN guarantees the possibility of free of charge change for all its “GoLight” fares. Here is a statement from the airline:

“AEGEAN remains aligned with the National Public Health Organization (known as EODY in Greek) and other relevant authorities regarding the coronavirus and has already amplified precautionary measures.

Customers may contact AEGEAN’s call center (T: 801 11 20000, +30 210 6261000 for international calls and mobiles) for tickets issued directly by the company.

Source: GTP