Water Crisis in Crete Hits Critical Levels

With Crete’s two-year drought worsening, the island is yet to see rainfall this November, escalating water crisis concerns among local communities. The enduring drought has severely impacted various sectors, as prolonged high temperatures during summer alter tourist visit patterns, notably those from Northern Europe.

Alarming Water Levels at Lake Kournas

A striking example of the crisis is Lake Kournas near Georgioupoli in Chania, where water levels have dropped significantly to 2.2 metres from a maximum average of 7.5 metres. Aris Papadogiannis, CEO of the Development Organisation of Crete, expressed concern in an interview with ERT Chania. He remarked, “Lake Kournas has never been in such a state. This recurring hydrological deficiency over two years has drastically affected the local flora and fauna.”

Collaborative Efforts to Manage the Crisis

Papadogiannis mentioned that proactive measures are underway with the island’s municipal Water Supply and Wastewater Management Enterprises. “Without this cooperation, we would face significantly more severe issues,” he noted. Efforts have managed the summer’s intense tourist influx and increased water demand amidst challenging conditions. He also highlighted that eastern Crete faces more severe problems than the west.

Current Reservoir Levels

Crete’s water reservoirs show troubling statistics:

Aposelemis Dam: Water volume has fallen from 4.2 million cubic metres in November 2023 to about 2.8 million cubic metres today. Potamon Dam in Amari: Now at 17.9 million, reduced from 20.8 million cubic metres last year. Agios Georgios Reservoir: Currently holds 600,000 cubic metres compared to 1.75 million last year.

Papadogiannis warned, “We’re in a worse state than last year’s challenging period, and without rain or snow this year, prospects look bleak.”

Need for Desalination and New Infrastructure

Plans are underway to develop desalination facilities. Papadogiannis revealed, “We must adopt modern methods used in other countries to curb consumption and manage water efficiently.” Additionally, the agenda includes creating significant hydraulic projects to meet growing demands propelled by rising tourism and water-intensive crops like avocados.

Desalination is crucial for producing potable water from saltwater, as seen in nations like Saudi Arabia and Spain. Though not widespread in Greece, small installations exist in islands like Syros and Aegina. As Crete faces this severe drought, desalination emerges as a critical solution for securing water availability.

Crete’s water scarcity demands urgent attention, as emphasised by the developing desalination infrastructure. The island’s current drought highlights the immediate need for effective water management strategies and draws global focus on implementing sustainable solutions.