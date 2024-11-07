Lake Kournas Faces Historic Low

As November begins, parched landscapes stretch across Crete, with a striking impact at Lake Kournas and all the artificial dams and lakes. The expansive shoreline now reveals dry earth stretching 5 to 10 metres from where the water once met the land, a testament to a second consecutive dry year.

Lake Kournas, a crucial wetland in Crete, has seen its water level dip to unprecedented lows. The Organisation for the Development of Crete describes the situation as dire, with water levels at just 2.2 metres, against a typical maximum of 7.5 metres, signalling an urgent need for action. Local tourism operators note a lack of such drought impact for at least seven years, stating, “I have worked here for 24 years, and I’ve never seen it this bad.” Visitors now walk where boats used to glide.

Key reservoirs across Crete face similarly low levels. The Aposelemi Dam holds just 14% of its capacity, while the Agios Georgios reservoir measures only 35% full. Consequently, the Organisation for the Development of Crete is considering alternative water management strategies, including new boreholes, to address the issue should the dry conditions continue.

Nearby towns report starting water shortages as lake and reservoir levels drop. As Aris Papadogiannis from the organisation mentions, “We are in a very challenging period due to droughts in consecutive years, making water management complex.” Areas like Heraklion, Hersonissos, and Agios Nikolaos face severe water shortages and are allocated 15,000 cubic metres daily, challenging sustainable planning.

Should the situation persist, plans are underway for alternative water management strategies, including new drilling operations. Crete’s water development management is considering shifting its approach and increasing consumer responsibility.

Lake Kournas, Crete’s Only Freshwater Lake

The lake is home to rare hydrophytes and wildlife like coots, ducks, and cormorants, with migratory birds frequently seen in the region. However, Lake Kournas’s ecological value, a designated Natura 2000 site, is threatened not only by drought but also by human interventions like lakefront developments that continue invading its environment.

Popular among locals and tourists, Lake Kournas is perfect for relaxing strolls. In summer, walking the 3.5 km perimeter, though brief, offers picturesque views. Visitors can enjoy quaint cafes and tavernas; with receding waters, small sandy beaches emerge, perfect for sunbathing. Swimming is prohibited, but you can dip your feet in the water at the shore.

Rental paddle boats offer a serene and romantic afternoon activity or a fun pastime with children while admiring the White Mountains as they reflect their peaks in the crystal blue waters. There are also canoe rentals available at the coast, or if you would rather spend a peaceful afternoon basking in the sun, you may hire a sunbed and take in the fresh mountain air. Many individuals opt to ride mountain bicycles to go to the lake, and horseback riding is another popular tourist activity.

After rains in winter and spring, higher water levels can hamper walks, with lush vegetation limiting access and beaches submerged.