Water Infrastructure Problems Burst Open at Akrotiri

The Municipal Water Supply and Sewerage Company of Chania has announced, almost on queue, a water services interruption. The announcement cited damage to a water supply pipe in Kounoupidiana of the Municipal Unit of Akrotiri, as the major problem.

As of this morning, Friday, October 18, 2024, there will be a water stoppage in several areas of Akrotiri, specifically in Plakoures, Kampani, Kalathas, and areas of the Kounoupidians. D.E.Y.A.C.H. workers are addressing the issue and attempting to repair the damage as quickly as possible.

Officials say that the water supply to the area is expected to be restored by noon. The announcement stressed that the interruption should only be for a limited time.

Akrotiri Peninsula is on the opposite side of Souda Bay, across from the Apokoronas Municipality, where water and waste infrastructure issues make up almost daily news. Crete water situation has gone critical because of these infrastructure issues, a massive tourism influx, poor management, climate change, and misuse. SOS Apokoronas is a group formed to try to inform the public and get local officials to address serious water shortages and the atrocious garbage situation there.

This area of Chania Prefecture is another notorious for environmental or infrastructure problems. A report from S.E.A. entitled SOS Stavros reported some time back that the Municipal Water Supply and Sewerage Company of Chania (DEYAX) has nevertheless decided to build a pumping station for untreated sewage a few meters from the beach of Pachia Ammos and a few meters from the places where the Caretta-caretta make their nests.

Photo credit: Stavros Beach image courtesy Graeme Churchard