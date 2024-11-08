Athens Launches Massive Traffic Safety Campaign, Installing 388 Cameras

To significantly improve road safety, Athens plans to deploy 388 cameras across Attica to monitor red-light violations and reduce accidents.

Back in 2020, in collaboration with key ministries, Attica’s Regional Authority decided to strategically place cameras at traffic lights to catch drivers running red lights. Two cameras were initially positioned on Poseidonos Avenue and Kalamaki Avenue, which initially reduced daily violations to five. However, once drivers realised no fines were issued, offences skyrocketed to over 160 daily.

Recently, the Court of Auditors approved the procurement and installation of these cameras. They will be installed without delay, ensuring immediate operational functionality. Currently, two cameras are installed, but they’ve encountered issues with issuing fines despite capturing violations.

The traffic police identified crucial locations, while Attica’s Regional Authority will manage their operation and maintenance. Cameras will appear at:

Poseidonos Avenue (Elliniko, Voula, Glyfada, Palaio Faliro) Vouliagmenis Avenue (Dafni, Alimos, Iasonidou) Vary – Koropi Avenue Vasilissis Sofias (junction with Vasileos Konstantinou) Syngrou Avenue (Fix) Thiseos Avenue (Davaki – Kallithea) Mesogeion Avenue (Katechaki and Agia Paraskevi) Kifisias Avenue (Faros Psychikou, Ygeia, KAT, Panormou) Marathon Avenue Lavriou Avenue Intersection of Ymittos and First Cemetery (Pagrati) Heroes Polytechnic and Palaiou Pentari (Ilioupoli)

The upcoming cameras promise full functionality, with an electronic system transmitting photos and videos of violators to the traffic police, who will inform drivers electronically about fines and penalties.

The 388 cameras will document red-light violations and identify cars stopped on pedestrian crossings before traffic lights. Violations of this type, considered akin to running a red light, will incur penalties as per the Highway Code.

Kimon Logothetis, Traffic Management Advisor, stated: