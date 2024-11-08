Greek Olive Growers Demand Drought Compensation

In a desperate cry for help, olive growers in Greece urge the government to provide drought-related compensation. As Romania secures 400 million euros from the EU to aid its drought-stricken crops, Greek olive producers face a harsh reality.

EU Approval Secures Relief for Parched Romanian Farmers

The EU will provide 400 million euros in relief package to Romanian farmers and olive growers from 2023 to 2024 to counter severe drought impacts.

Aid Package Overview

Eligibility Criteria: Farmers involved with 39 specific crops, including staple grains and oilseeds, qualify if they have experienced a crop loss of 30% or more. Support Details: The aid will take the form of direct grants, with a ceiling of 1,000 lei (200 euros) per hectare for total crop failures. However, this figure will not surpass 30% of eligible costs incurred by the farmers. Distribution Timeline: Support will be available until the end of December 2024.

Essential Response to Economic Disruption

The Community Executive underscores the necessity of such measures. A spokesperson stated, “The Commission deems this intervention essential to alleviate a significant economic disruption in the Member State.” This decision aligns with the criteria set out in the TFEU and the temporary framework guidelines.

This financial relief package offers hope and ensures that Romania’s agricultural sector remains resilient to climate challenges.

Olive growers in Greece request government compensation following a severe drought, urging measures akin to successful Romanian strategies.

Greek Olive Growers Need Governmental Support

Representative bodies from Sitia and Ierapetra recently approached the Ministry of Rural Development, pressing for financial aid for olive growers. With their requests dismissed, the outcry intensifies. The Romanian example sets a precedent, highlighting the need for Greece to follow suit and offer comprehensive support from the national budget without stringent conditions. Current regulations, like those from ELGA, fail to adequately cover drought losses. Measures from PSEA are deemed insufficient, fuelling demands for regulatory updates. Former MP Thanasis Petrakos criticises the government, arguing, “The government must act like Romania and fully compensate olive farmers, reflecting the support offered to industrial sectors.” Olive cultivation, a vital economic pillar, suffers from prolonged droughts, which cause irreversible damage, particularly in Messinia, Laconia, and Crete.

Calls for Infrastructure and Policy Changes

Petrakos further stresses the urgency for infrastructural projects to secure water supply, advocating for small-scale dams and irrigation systems.

Rethymnon and Lasithi MPs have submitted proposals emphasising the need for immediate intervention. The 2024 crisis mirrored previous unaddressed calamities, worsening the situation for olive producers.

Pleas for Government Action

The looming economic threat demands immediate governmental action. Olive growers, alongside regional authorities, call for decisive measures to ensure future resilience. They seek political commitment to safeguard their livelihood against ongoing and future climatic challenges. The government must prioritise olive farmers’ needs over cosmetic endeavours.