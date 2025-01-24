Argophilia

Αργοφιλία: For the love of the journey.

Water Supply Alert: Drought Forces Reductions in Eastern Crete

- January 24th, 2025 07:24 am

Eastern Crete declares a water supply alert.

Eastern Crete declares a water supply alert.

Share
Share
Tweet

Proactive Water Management Amid Persistent Dry Conditions

Amid ongoing drought conditions, the Organization for the Development of Crete (OAK) announced a temporary water supply reduction to key Eastern Crete municipalities, including Heraklion, Hersonissos, and Agios Nikolaos. The measure aims to conserve dwindling resources and ensure uninterrupted service during the critical summer months when demand skyrockets.

Hersonissos Municipality Advocates Integrated Water Management in Crete
Water Crisis in Crete Hits Critical Levels

A meeting on January 23, 2025, held at the Aposelemis Water Treatment Plant, brought together key officials, including OAK’s President Theodoros Ninos and CEO Aris Papadogiannis, along with municipal utility representatives, including:

  • Giorgos Vourexakis, President of DEYA Heraklion
  • Evangelos Hatzakis, Vice President of DEYA Hersonissos
  • Konstantinos Afordakos, President of DEYA Agios Nikolaos
  • Additional directors and technical managers from OAK and the affected municipalities

Key Highlights

  • Impact Area: Municipal water utilities (DEYA) in Heraklion, Hersonissos, and Agios Nikolaos.
  • Reason: Limited water reserves and prolonged drought from the Aposelemis Reservoir.
  • Immediate Action: Reduction in supply to municipalities to balance available resources effectively.
  • Next Steps: A re-evaluation meeting is scheduled for late February to reassess conditions and adapt measures.

Adapting to a Challenging Winter

“This winter has been exceptionally dry, leaving us with limited reserves,” noted OAK’s Managing Director, Aris Papadogiannis, stressing that communication with local utility administrations is critical for a unified approach to addressing the water crisis.

With yet another dry winter, the situation at the Aposelemis Dam is deteriorating. Water levels have dropped so drastically that immediate measures are unavoidable. Officials agreed to implement the following steps:

  • Temporary supply reductions for the municipal utilities (DEYAs) of Heraklion, Hersonissos, and Agios Nikolaos.
  • A renewed meeting in late February to reassess conditions and adjust plans as needed.

Papadogiannis emphasized the need for careful management to protect the region’s water supply, particularly as the tourist season—a key driver of the local economy—approaches.

Papadogiannis described the decision to reduce water allocations as a proactive first step, with additional strategies under consideration.

The reduced water supply will directly affect households and businesses across Eastern Crete—residents in Heraklion, Hersonissos, and Agios Nikolaos will likely experience tighter restrictions that disturb daily life. With no significant rainfall, local officials must balance immediate needs with long-term conservation.

The situation will worsen without proactive steps to conserve water, threatening both agricultural output and tourism revenue. Officials warn that longer drought cycles may become the norm, requiring Crete to rethink its approach to water use.

Can Weather Modification Tackle Drought in Crete?
Water Management Plan in Hersonissos Approved by Municipal Council

Solutions Under Discussion

In response, OAK presented key strategies during the meeting:

  • Short-Term Measures: Immediate supply cuts to DEYAs in the region to safeguard water levels.
  • Long-Term Planning: Exploring additional desalination projects, modernizing infrastructure, and identifying new groundwater sources.
  • Collaborative Approach: Ensuring municipalities work closely with OAK to implement sustainable policies.

Saving Water Requires Collective Action

Aris Papadogiannis highlighted the importance of community and government collaboration in tackling the crisis. “We’re addressing a dynamic situation that requires decisions in real-time. While supply cuts are a starting point, comprehensive measures must follow. Our goal is to maintain stable water access for Eastern Crete and prepare for the peak tourism season.”

As Crete faces mounting pressure, bold steps are needed to protect its water resources. Without transformative change, the island risks repeating these emergencies year after year.

About Mihaela Lica Butler

A former military journalist, Mihaela Lica-Butler owns and is a senior partner at Pamil Visions PR and editor at Argophilia Travel News. Her credentials speak for themselves: she is a cited authority on search engine optimization and public relations issues, and her work and expertise were featured on BBC News, Reuters, Yahoo! Small Business Adviser, Hospitality Net, Travel Daily News, The Epoch Times, SitePoint, Search Engine Journal, and many others. Her books are available on Amazon

Previous:
Next:
Share
Share
Tweet