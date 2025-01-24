Water Supply Alert: Drought Forces Reductions in Eastern Crete

Proactive Water Management Amid Persistent Dry Conditions

Amid ongoing drought conditions, the Organization for the Development of Crete (OAK) announced a temporary water supply reduction to key Eastern Crete municipalities, including Heraklion, Hersonissos, and Agios Nikolaos. The measure aims to conserve dwindling resources and ensure uninterrupted service during the critical summer months when demand skyrockets.

A meeting on January 23, 2025, held at the Aposelemis Water Treatment Plant, brought together key officials, including OAK’s President Theodoros Ninos and CEO Aris Papadogiannis, along with municipal utility representatives, including:

Giorgos Vourexakis, President of DEYA Heraklion

Evangelos Hatzakis, Vice President of DEYA Hersonissos

Konstantinos Afordakos, President of DEYA Agios Nikolaos

Additional directors and technical managers from OAK and the affected municipalities

Key Highlights

Impact Area : Municipal water utilities (DEYA) in Heraklion, Hersonissos, and Agios Nikolaos.

: Municipal water utilities (DEYA) in Heraklion, Hersonissos, and Agios Nikolaos. Reason : Limited water reserves and prolonged drought from the Aposelemis Reservoir.

: Limited water reserves and prolonged drought from the Aposelemis Reservoir. Immediate Action : Reduction in supply to municipalities to balance available resources effectively.

: Reduction in supply to municipalities to balance available resources effectively. Next Steps: A re-evaluation meeting is scheduled for late February to reassess conditions and adapt measures.

Adapting to a Challenging Winter

“This winter has been exceptionally dry, leaving us with limited reserves,” noted OAK’s Managing Director, Aris Papadogiannis, stressing that communication with local utility administrations is critical for a unified approach to addressing the water crisis.

With yet another dry winter, the situation at the Aposelemis Dam is deteriorating. Water levels have dropped so drastically that immediate measures are unavoidable. Officials agreed to implement the following steps:

Temporary supply reductions for the municipal utilities (DEYAs) of Heraklion, Hersonissos, and Agios Nikolaos.

A renewed meeting in late February to reassess conditions and adjust plans as needed.

Papadogiannis emphasized the need for careful management to protect the region’s water supply, particularly as the tourist season—a key driver of the local economy—approaches.

Papadogiannis described the decision to reduce water allocations as a proactive first step, with additional strategies under consideration.

The reduced water supply will directly affect households and businesses across Eastern Crete—residents in Heraklion, Hersonissos, and Agios Nikolaos will likely experience tighter restrictions that disturb daily life. With no significant rainfall, local officials must balance immediate needs with long-term conservation.

The situation will worsen without proactive steps to conserve water, threatening both agricultural output and tourism revenue. Officials warn that longer drought cycles may become the norm, requiring Crete to rethink its approach to water use.

Solutions Under Discussion

In response, OAK presented key strategies during the meeting:

Short-Term Measures: Immediate supply cuts to DEYAs in the region to safeguard water levels.

Immediate supply cuts to DEYAs in the region to safeguard water levels. Long-Term Planning: Exploring additional desalination projects, modernizing infrastructure, and identifying new groundwater sources.

Exploring additional desalination projects, modernizing infrastructure, and identifying new groundwater sources. Collaborative Approach: Ensuring municipalities work closely with OAK to implement sustainable policies.

Saving Water Requires Collective Action

Aris Papadogiannis highlighted the importance of community and government collaboration in tackling the crisis. “We’re addressing a dynamic situation that requires decisions in real-time. While supply cuts are a starting point, comprehensive measures must follow. Our goal is to maintain stable water access for Eastern Crete and prepare for the peak tourism season.”

As Crete faces mounting pressure, bold steps are needed to protect its water resources. Without transformative change, the island risks repeating these emergencies year after year.