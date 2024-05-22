ChargePoint & Airbnb Team Up to Expand EV Charging at US Listings

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a supplier of networked charging solutions for electric cars (EVs), and Airbnb Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced a collaboration to fulfil the rising demand for EV charging among Airbnb guests. The alliance intends to make it easier for Airbnb hosts in the United States to install EV chargers at their listings while expanding access to EV chargers nationwide.

ChargePoint and Airbnb partner to make it easier for Airbnb hosts in the US to install EV chargers at their listings to meet a growing demand in EV charging from Airbnb guests. (Photo: Business Wire)

ChargePoint will make it simple and cost-effective for Airbnb hosts in the United States to purchase and install EV charging starting now. The package, available only to Airbnb hosts, comprises a dedicated website with ChargePoint hardware, charger management software, installation, and support services. Airbnb guests can charge their vehicle smoothly using the ChargePoint app when staying at an Airbnb property with an EV charger or any more than 917,000 charging stations available through the ChargePoint network and roaming partners.

With Airbnb, we are enabling more EV charging for drivers where they need it and helping Airbnb hosts appeal to more travelers by delivering a frictionless charging experience for their guests. Through this partnership, we have created an innovative model to deliver integrated charging solutions and services. Rick Wilmer, ChargePoint CEO

As EV use grows, charging has gone from a convenience to a desired facility among the Airbnb community. According to Airbnb research, properties with an EV charger are booked for more nights, producing more revenue on average than listings without an EV charger. Airbnb searches for rentals with EV chargers increased by more than 80% between 2022 and 2023. Similarly, ChargePoint research suggests that its North American drivers would spend more than 79 million hours charging in home settings in 2023.