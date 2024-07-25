IBS Software Travel Disruption Survey

- 72% of airline or airport staff have faced intimidation, shouting, or physical harm during disruptions.
- 71% witnessed an increase in customer abuse under these conditions.
- 73% observe customers “furious or frustrated” during travel disruptions.
- 55% report negative impacts on mental health due to flight disruptions.
- 47% admit that disruptions affect their work-life balance.
- 65% believe the airline industry manages disruptions well, despite challenges.
- 62% think customers choose airlines based on their reputation for handling disruptions.
- 82% feel they lack adequate resources to manage disruptions effectively.
- Technologies like CRM, AI, mobile apps, and self-service tools may help improve responses to disruptions.
High Incidence of Abuse and Frustration
A large majority—72%—of airline and airport employees have faced intimidation, yelling, or physical harm during travel disruptions. Furthermore, 71% note an increase in customer abuse during such times. The frustration is mutual; 73% of aviation employees observe customers reacting with anger or annoyance when travel is disrupted.
Mental Health and Work-Life Balance Concerns
Research by IBS Software and Aviation Business News reveals that 55% of aviation workers say their mental health suffers from flight disruptions. Nearly half, 47%, admit that these disruptions negatively impact their work-life balance, often thinking about the day’s challenges even after work hours.
Optimism Despite Challenges
Despite customer frustrations, 65% of airline and airport staff believe their industry handles disruptions well. However, they highlight three main challenges: getting accurate information, the operational impact of disruptions, and effectively communicating with customers during these periods.
Importance of Reputation
A significant number—62%—of aviation workers agree that customers now choose airlines based on their disruption management reputation.
Resource Strain and Technological Solutions
The industry faces a tough situation, with 82% of workers stating they have fewer resources to manage disruptions. Employees suggest that investing in technology—such as Customer Relationship Management systems (32%), artificial intelligence (25%), mobile apps (14%), and self-service tools (12%)—could improve their ability to handle these disruptions.