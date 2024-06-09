Revolutionizing EV Charging Payments with Industry-Leading Security

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Scheidt & Bachmann, a provider of energy retail solutions, have introduced the first payment terminal in the charging industry that meets the new OCPI industry standards and aligns with recent EU regulations for EV charging.

ChargePoint’s new payment terminal is the first to provide seamless integration via the industry’s newest open standards, while meeting the latest EU regulations. The terminal enables a compliant, plug-and-play solution for Charge Point Operators while making charging quicker and easier for drivers. André ten Bloemendal, SVP of Europe at ChargePoin

The OCPI v2.2.1 Direct Payment Module, established by the EVRoaming Foundation, sets a benchmark for top-tier security. ChargePoint’s advanced terminal adheres to this standard while ensuring Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance, offering unparalleled transaction security. This versatile terminal can handle payments for up to 99 chargers at a single site and is compatible with both new and existing AC and DC charging stations.

Key features include:

Compatibility with chargers from over 50 certified hardware partners;

Seamless integration with ChargePoint’s be.ENERGISED platform, managing over 85,000 charging ports across Europe;

Compliance with the EU’s new Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation (AFIR);

Quick and easy payment options for drivers preferring credit or debit card transactions.

EV payment terminal by ChargePoint

The AFIR regulations, effective April 2024, introduce new standards for the electromobility and charging infrastructure sector. These regulations require all public EV charging stations with speeds above 50 kW in the EU to feature a payment card reader or a contactless payment device, making e-mobility accessible without the need for subscriptions or contracts. For the charging industry, this necessitates the deployment of stations equipped with credit card readers, enabling seamless ad-hoc payments for EV drivers across Europe.