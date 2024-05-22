Allura to Set Sail on Her Inaugural Voyage from Trieste to Athens on July 18, 2025

Oceania Cruises, the world’s premier culinary and destination-focused cruise company, announced that its newest ship, Allura, would begin service one week earlier than planned. Her debut cruise will now depart Trieste, Italy, on July 18, 2025, travelling six days to Athens, Greece, stopping at treasures in the Eastern Mediterranean like Rijeka, Croatia; Ravenna, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro. In September 2025, the company will also begin selling a one-of-a-kind four-day round-trip excursion from New York City.

Allura is Oceania Cruises’ eighth ship and the second Allura Class ship with a capacity of 1,200 guests. She follows her sister ship, Vista, which debuted to much acclaim in May 2023.

Allura highlights include:

A new onboard Crêperie, serving freshly made-to-order crêpes, waffles, and sundaes in the afternoon.

A luxurious new library featuring floor-to-ceiling glass walls, oversized chairs, and plush residential furnishings continues the tradition of Oceania Cruises’ beloved libraries. It is just steps away from LYNC Digital Center, the ship’s digital and social hub, and the ever-popular Horizons.

One chef for every 10 guests, ensuring 50% of crew members are dedicated to culinary experiences.

At no extra cost, five speciality dining venues, including the line’s newest signature restaurants, Ember and Aquamar Kitchen.

1,200 guests served by 800 crew members = two crew members for every three guests.

The most spacious standard staterooms at sea, at an astounding 291 square feet.

Hundreds of immersive shore excursions and tours to choose from on each sailing.

Onboard enrichment, including art classes at Oceania Cruises’ much-loved Artist Loft, numerous guest speakers and sommelier demonstrations during exclusive Sommelier’s Choice and Cellar Master’s Classic Wine Pairing Luncheons.

An expansive Culinary Center and accompanying Chef’s Studio, where epicurean secrets will be shared by the talented onboard Chef Instructors.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises’ small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.